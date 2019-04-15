Jack Nicklaus on Tiger Woods: 'He's got me shaking in my boots'

Tiger Woods is a major champion again, winning his fifth Masters in dramatic fashion in what will be a Sunday morning at Augusta that nobody forgets.

It also means he’s now just three wins shy of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 career major championship wins.

Many wondered if Tiger would ever be in this position again and if we should all stop wondering if he’d ever get closer to Jack’s record.

But here we are. And how sweet it is.

Nicklaus wasn’t in Augusta on Sunday but he did call in to Golf Channel’s postgame show and told the crew that he’s now a little worried about that record:

“I thought for a long time that he was going to win again. The next two majors are at Bethpage, where he has won and at Pebble Beach, where he has won. So, he has got me shaking in my boots.” – Jack on Tiger #TheMasters — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) April 14, 2019

Nicklaus also said he knew the moment when the tournament became Tiger’s to win:

Jack Nicklaus, who is bone fishing in Bahamas, tells Golf Channel he had one thought when Molinari put ball in water on 12 and Tiger put it on green. "It's over." — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) April 14, 2019

He also tweeted his congratulations to Tiger:

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

Brooks Koepka, who finished in a tie for second, thinks Tiger can catch Jack:

Brooks Koepka on Tiger's chances to catch Jack Nicklaus: "I think 18's a whole lot closer than people think." — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 14, 2019

What a day for golf.

And with the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach this year… maybe he’ll start adding some more.