TV ratings for Tiger Woods' historic Masters win hurt by early start time

The final round of the Masters drew respectable television ratings Sunday — though its unusual morning time slot certainly limited its potential.

CBS announced Monday that the final round, which was moved up to a 9 a.m. start due to weather concerns, averaged a 7.7 household rating in metered markets — down 11.5% from a year ago, but up slightly from 2017 (7.6).

The final round — which culminated in Tiger Woods’ first win at a major championship since 2008 — also registered a 21 share, which means 21% of television viewers at the time were watching the event. It peaked at a 28 share between 2:15 and 2:30 p.m. ET.

CBS touted the ratings as dominant, calling the Masters “the highest-rated morning golf broadcast in 34 years.” However, it is worth noting that the majority of golf broadcasts occur in the afternoon or evening; The British Open is one notable exception.

CBS also showed an encore presentation of the final round from 3 – 7 p.m. ET Sunday. It delivered a 3.4 overnight rating and an 8 share.

If the final round had aired in its normal afternoon time slot, the ratings likely would have been more dramatic given the widespread interest in Woods and his decadelong comeback from injuries and personal issues. Saturday’s third-round broadcast, for example, was the highest-rated Saturday golf telecast in four years, according to CBS.