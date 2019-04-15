Rory McIlroy commits to Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, the event announced Monday.

McIlroy, who won the event in 2010 and 2015, is the World No.4 and third in the FedEx Cup ranking after finishing T-21 at the Masters Tournament.

The Wells Fargo Championship’s only two-time winner, McIlory has missed the cut at the event once in the past six years and his other finishes have been 16th place or better.

The 29-year-old from Northern Ireland is the fourth former champion to commit to the tournament in addition to Jason Day, J.B. Holmes and Lucas Glover. That list of committed players also includes Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Justin Thomas and Danny Willett.

Players have until Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. ET to commit to the tournament and can withdraw from the tournament at any time.

The 2019 Wells Fargo Championship will be played at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC from May 2-5.

More information on the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship can be found at wellsfargochampionship.com. Tickets can be purchase with Ticketmaster.