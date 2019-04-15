Tiger Woods: Even the men he beat watched in awe Sunday at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – They saw it, and felt it, and heard it, just like the rest of us, the stir that was spreading around Augusta National, the tension tight, the leaderboard stacked, the roars echoing hole after hole as Tiger Woods authored the most ridiculous triumph of his gilded golfing career.

Brooks Koepka was a group ahead, sneaking glances at the scoreboard, watching those arms flip a red 12 to a red 13 for Woods’ score, then a red 13 to a red 14. He could feel his chances slipping away. Still …

“The coolest back nine of a major championship I’ve ever been a part of,” said the man who’s won three of the last seven.

Xander Schauffele was playing two groups ahead, busy capping off the best week of golf he’s ever played, rolling in three birdies on the back nine to finish in a tie for second. He strolled off the 18th green giddy. “We just proved to ourselves we can win on this property,” he told his caddie. Fifteen minutes later he walked into a news conference room that was darn-near empty. Still …

“I know why this room’s barely full,” Schauffele smiled. “I know where everyone’s at.”

A front-row seat to history

Tony Finau, 22 years to the week he watched his first golf tournament on TV, as a lanky 7-year-old in Salt Lake City, slogged his way to a sloppy 72 on Sunday, fading from second to a tie for fifth. Still, he stood in front of the Augusta National clubhouse Sunday afternoon, feeling the need to congratulate the man who inspired him to take up the game.