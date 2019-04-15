Man wins $1.19 million on Tiger Woods in Masters with 1st sports bet

In terms of unexpected drama, there was one player who beat Tiger Woods handily on Sunday.

James Adducci chose to make what he says was his first sports bet one unlike any other.

Adducci loved Woods’ chances before the Masters.

A lot.

So much so that the Wisconsin native flew to Nevada to place an $85,000 on Woods bet at 14-1 last week.

Woods’ one shot victory, his fifth in the Masters. was worth $1.19 million to Adducci. He made his bet with William Hill at SLSLasVegas after two other sportsbooks – wisely – rejected his wager.

“I feel fortunate that (William Hill) allowed me to place the wager,” Adducci said, adding that he placed the bet because on Woods because he “figured he’d want to win a major in front of his kids.” ⁦

Even better, he got one of those sweet oversized checks. The total of $1.275 million seen on check includes both Adducci’s winnings and the original $85,000 amount that he wagered on Woods. He split the bet on two tickets.

Congratulations to James on a LEGENDARY win! James won $1,190,000 when Tiger Woods 🐯 was victorious in the 2019 Masters Tournament ⛳️ James wagered $85,000 (split over two tickets) at the William Hill Sports Book @SLSLasVegas on Tiger to win his 5th Green Jacket at 14/1 odds. pic.twitter.com/xjxBljtJFs — William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) April 15, 2019

And yes, since it’s Tax Day, we are reminded that Adducci’s net winnings are taxable income. However, the IRS does allow documented gambling losses to be used to offset winnings without exceeding them.

No word if Adducci will let all ride on Tiger at 8-1 in the PGA Championship.