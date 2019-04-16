CBS Masters coverage peaks with 18.3 million viewers during final round

Tiger Woods’ late charge and subsequent victory Sunday helped deliver some massive numbers to CBS Sports for its earlier-than-normal telecast of the Masters final round.

The live telecast averaged 10.8 million viewers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 pm ET, making it the most-watched morning golf broadcast in 32 years, CBS said. The final round peaked with 18.3 million viewers from 2:15-2:30 p.m. ET. Those numbers make Sunday’s live coverage the most-watched golf broadcast on any network since the final round of the 2018 Masters.

The CBS replay presentation of the final round on Sunday afternoon delivered a combined average audience of 4.5 million viewers.

In total, 37.2 million viewers watched either the live coverage or the replay. That combined number made it the most-watched Sunday Masters coverage in six years.

All numbers are according to CBS Sports via Nielsen.

The early start time due to a predicted late-afternoon storm limited the audience that would have likely tuned in to Woods’ historic fifth Masters victory live later in the day.

CBS said Monday the final round averaged a 7.7 household rating in overnight metered markets — down 11.5 percent from a year ago — and a 21 share.