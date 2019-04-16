2025 U.S. Women's Open set for Erin Hills

The USGA has announced that the 2025 U.S. Women’s open will be held at Erin Hills, site of Brooks Koepka’s 2017 U.S. Open victory. In addition to a second major championship, the Wisconsin gem will also host the 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur.

“We are thrilled to return to Erin Hills, and to bring the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Mid-Amateur to such a memorable and deserving course,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “To bring these championships to a public facility all golfers can enjoy is especially exciting for us. The USGA has a great relationship with the facility, and Erin Hills has proven to be one of the premier golf venues in the nation as well as an excellent test.”

Dates for the 2025 USWO are May 29-June 1. The 2022 U.S. Mid-Am will be held Sept. 10-15 with Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa, Wis., serving as a second stroke-play venue.

In addition to the U.S. Open, Erin Hills previously hosted the 2011 U.S. Amateur and 2008 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links.

U.S. Women’s Open future sites

• May 30-June 2, 2019 – Country Club of Charleston (S.C.)

• June 4-7, 2020 – Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas

• June 3-6, 2021 – The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif.

• June 2-5, 2022 – Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

• June 1-4, 2023 – Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links

• May 30-June 2, 2024 – Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club.