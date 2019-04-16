The $1.2 million winner who bet on Tiger Woods at Masters has lengthy criminal record

The Masters had two big winners: Tiger Woods and James Adducci.

Adducci, a 39-year-old self-described day trader from Wisconsin, hauled in nearly $1.2 million with Woods’ victory. A mini media tour followed Monday, during which Adducci described how he flew to Las Vegas earlier this month, took a bag he’d purchased at Walmart filled with $85,000 and made his first sports bet.

“Some of the interviews have been kind of misunderstood,” Adducci told USA TODAY Sports late Monday night. “Some of the stuff – the personal stuff – I should have thought about more. I’m a normal guy.”

As details in the interviews with various outlets differed, USA TODAY Sports investigated who Las Vegas’ latest sports betting millionaire was – and court records showed a long criminal past with multiple domestic violence convictions.

Adducci pleaded guilty in a La Crosse County (Wisconsin) court to misdemeanor domestic abuse charges four times: June 2009 (two counts), August 2014 and February 2016, according to records procured by USA TODAY Sports. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in October 2013, March 2014 and May 2017, although those charges were dismissed outright or changed to lower-level misdemeanors by the prosecutor.

“(The victim) stated James was going to strike her and had his hand back in a threatening posture,” a La Crosse police officer wrote in a report from a November 2015 incident that led to his 2016 conviction for disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancement that made the crime a misdemeanor. “She was able to open her car door before James was able to hit her and dive out of the car.”