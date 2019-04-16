Jon Rahm commits to Zurich Classic, will partner with Ryan Palmer

World No. 11 Jon Rahm has committed to play in the Zurich Classic, the tournament announced Tuesday.

Rahm, who finished T9 at the Masters Tournament, will partner with Ryan Palmer in the 2019 Zurich Classic from April 25-28 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

Other notable partnerships in the tournament include Jason Day and Adam Scott, Bubba Watson and J.B. Holmes, Brooks Koepka and Chase Koepka, and Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood.

Rahm sits 24th in the FedEx Cup Ranking after totaling seven top-10 finishes this season. Before the Masters, the 24-year-old from Spain finished T6 at the Valspar Championship and T9 at the Genesis Open.

Rahm, whose only tournament win this year comes from the Hero World Challenge in December, has two wins on the PGA Tour and three on the European PGA Tour in his professional career.