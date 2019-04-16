RBC Heritage golf betting odds slot D.J. as 8-1 favorite

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By April 16, 2019 12:47 pm

Tiger Woods rejoined the march to immortality Sunday at the Masters.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are on to the RBC Heritage.

Satoshi Kodaira is defending champion at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Play begins Thursday and $6.9 million is up for grabs, with the winner getting $1.242 million. The field includes several golfers who either had the lead in the Masters or flirted with the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.

Among them are betting favorite Dustin Johnson, who was among three players who lost to Woods at Augusta by a single shot. Francesco Molinari, who led Woods on Sunday until his tee shot on No. 12 landed in Rae’s Creek, is the second choice according to golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas sports book at 14-1.

Bryson DeChambeau, who was the Masters co-leader after Round 1 and popped a hole-in-one at No. 16 Sunday, is 18-1, along with Masters co-runner up Xander Schauffele.

RBC Heritage Betting Odds

Player & ODDS to Win:
Dustin Johnson 8/1
Francesco Molinari 14/1
Bryson DeChambeau 18/1
Xander Schauffele 18/1
Jordan Spieth 20/1
Tommy Fleetwood 20/1
Matt Kuchar 20/1
Patrick Cantlay 20/1
Webb Simpson 25/1
Kevin Kisner 25/1
Jim Furyk 30/1
Ian Poulter 30/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 40/1
Si Woo Kim 40/1
Byeong Hun An 40/1
Charles Howell III 40/1
Jason Kokrak 40/1
Marc Leishman 40/1
Sungjae Im 40/1
Branden Grace 40/1
Cameron Smith 50/1
Russell Knox 50/1
Lucas Glover 50/1
Billy Horschel 50/1
Charley Hoffman 50/1
Ryan Moore 50/1
Brandt Snedeker 50/1
Graeme McDowell 50/1
Luke Donald 60/1
Keith Mitchell 60/1
Luke List 60/1
Zach Johnson 60/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 60/1
Matt Wallace 80/1
Justin Harding 80/1
Emiliano Grillo 80/1
Patton Kizzire 80/1
Abraham Ancer 80/1
Corey Conners 80/1
Aaron Baddeley 80/1
Ollie Schniederjans 80/1
Kevin Na 80/1
Eddie Pepperell 100/1
Daniel Berger 100/1
Alex Noren 100/1
Shane Lowry 100/1
Adam Hadwin 100/1
Bud Cauley 100/1
Scott Stallings 100/1
Brian Harman 100/1
Beau Hossler 100/1
Scott Piercy 100/1
Denny McCarthy 100/1
Kevin Streelman 100/1
Russell Henley 100/1
Ryan Palmer 100/1
Cameron Champ 125/1
Austin Cook 125/1
Chez Reavie 125/1
Sam Burns 125/1
Chesson Hadley 125/1
Andrew Landry 125/1
Andrew Putnam 125/1
Joel Dahmen 125/1
Bill Haas 125/1
Charl Schwartzel 125/1
C.T. Pan 125/1
J.T. Poston 125/1
Adam Schenk 125/1
Michael Thompson 125/1
Danny Lee 125/1
Brian Stuard 125/1
Martin Kaymer 125/1
Danny Willett 150/1
Nick Watney 150/1
Rory Sabbatini 150/1
Nick Taylor 150/1
Satoshi Kodaira 150/1
Jason Dufner 200/1
Field (all others) 16/1
Tournament Matchups:
Dustin Johnson -210
Jordan Spieth +175
Tommy Fleetwood +120
Francesco Molinari -140
Bryson DeChambeau -110
Xander Schauffele -110
Patrick Cantlay EVEN
Matt Kuchar -120
Kevin Kisner -110
Webb Simpson -110
Jim Furyk -110
Ian Poulter -110
Byeong Hun An EVEN
Matthew Fitzpatrick -120
Charles Howell III -110
Marc Leishman -110
Lucas Glover EVEN
Jason Kokrak -120
Ryan Moore -120
Brandt Snedeker EVEN

