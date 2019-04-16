RBC Heritage golf betting odds slot D.J. as 8-1 favorite

Tiger Woods rejoined the march to immortality Sunday at the Masters.
Meanwhile, the rest of us are on to the RBC Heritage.
Satoshi Kodaira is defending champion at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Play begins Thursday and $6.9 million is up for grabs, with the winner getting $1.242 million. The field includes several golfers who either had the lead in the Masters or flirted with the top of the leaderboard on Sunday.
Among them are betting favorite Dustin Johnson, who was among three players who lost to Woods at Augusta by a single shot. Francesco Molinari, who led Woods on Sunday until his tee shot on No. 12 landed in Rae’s Creek, is the second choice according to golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas sports book at 14-1.
Bryson DeChambeau, who was the Masters co-leader after Round 1 and popped a hole-in-one at No. 16 Sunday, is 18-1, along with Masters co-runner up Xander Schauffele.
RBC Heritage Betting Odds
|
Player & ODDS to Win:
|Dustin Johnson
|8/1
|Francesco Molinari
|14/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|18/1
|Xander Schauffele
|18/1
|Jordan Spieth
|20/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|20/1
|Matt Kuchar
|20/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|20/1
|Webb Simpson
|25/1
|Kevin Kisner
|25/1
|Jim Furyk
|30/1
|Ian Poulter
|30/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|40/1
|Si Woo Kim
|40/1
|Byeong Hun An
|40/1
|Charles Howell III
|40/1
|Jason Kokrak
|40/1
|Marc Leishman
|40/1
|Sungjae Im
|40/1
|Branden Grace
|40/1
|Cameron Smith
|50/1
|Russell Knox
|50/1
|Lucas Glover
|50/1
|Billy Horschel
|50/1
|Charley Hoffman
|50/1
|Ryan Moore
|50/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|50/1
|Graeme McDowell
|50/1
|Luke Donald
|60/1
|Keith Mitchell
|60/1
|Luke List
|60/1
|Zach Johnson
|60/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|60/1
|Matt Wallace
|80/1
|Justin Harding
|80/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|80/1
|Patton Kizzire
|80/1
|Abraham Ancer
|80/1
|Corey Conners
|80/1
|Aaron Baddeley
|80/1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|80/1
|Kevin Na
|80/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|100/1
|Daniel Berger
|100/1
|Alex Noren
|100/1
|Shane Lowry
|100/1
|Adam Hadwin
|100/1
|Bud Cauley
|100/1
|Scott Stallings
|100/1
|Brian Harman
|100/1
|Beau Hossler
|100/1
|Scott Piercy
|100/1
|Denny McCarthy
|100/1
|Kevin Streelman
|100/1
|Russell Henley
|100/1
|Ryan Palmer
|100/1
|Cameron Champ
|125/1
|Austin Cook
|125/1
|Chez Reavie
|125/1
|Sam Burns
|125/1
|Chesson Hadley
|125/1
|Andrew Landry
|125/1
|Andrew Putnam
|125/1
|Joel Dahmen
|125/1
|Bill Haas
|125/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|125/1
|C.T. Pan
|125/1
|J.T. Poston
|125/1
|Adam Schenk
|125/1
|Michael Thompson
|125/1
|Danny Lee
|125/1
|Brian Stuard
|125/1
|Martin Kaymer
|125/1
|Danny Willett
|150/1
|Nick Watney
|150/1
|Rory Sabbatini
|150/1
|Nick Taylor
|150/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|150/1
|Jason Dufner
|200/1
|Field (all others)
|16/1
|Tournament Matchups:
|Dustin Johnson
|-210
|Jordan Spieth
|+175
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+120
|Francesco Molinari
|-140
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-110
|Xander Schauffele
|-110
|Patrick Cantlay
|EVEN
|Matt Kuchar
|-120
|Kevin Kisner
|-110
|Webb Simpson
|-110
|Jim Furyk
|-110
|Ian Poulter
|-110
|Byeong Hun An
|EVEN
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-120
|Charles Howell III
|-110
|Marc Leishman
|-110
|Lucas Glover
|EVEN
|Jason Kokrak
|-120
|Ryan Moore
|-120
|Brandt Snedeker
|EVEN
