RBC Heritage: Fantasy golf power rankings

We’re on to Harbour Town after one of the most exciting Masters of all time.

Tiger Woods is taking a well-earned break this week, but we’ve still got a pretty nice field with a handful of Masters contenders including Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Webb Simpson making the short trip to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head for some post-major action.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the week.

20. Billy Horschel

Just one top 10 this season, back at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, but finished T-5 here a year ago.

19. Lucas Glover

He’s been a top-25 machine all season long and has posted solid results at the Heritage, though just one top-10 in 16 career starts.

18. Charles Howell III

Playing some of the best golf of his career, but has never cracked the top-10 at Harbour Town.

17. Marc Leishman

Missed the cut here last year and coming off a Sunday Masters letdown with a final-round 75.

16. Justin Harding

Has had a lot of success in Europe lately and brought his A-game to Augusta with a T-12 showing.

15. Kevin Kisner

Finished with a solid T-21 at Augusta and has been T-11 or better in three of his last four RBC Heritage starts.

14. Branden Grace

The 2017 Heritage champ struggled around Augusta but did manage to make it to the weekend.

13. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Comeback Player of the Week honors after finishing T-21 at Augusta despite opening-round 78.

12. Jason Kokrak

Missed the cut here two straight years but is on a tear the past few months, with top 10s in four of his last five starts.

11. Ian Poulter

Fell off Sunday after admirable Masters charge and looking to improve on T-7 and T-11 finishes in his last two Harbour Town showings.

10. Si Woo Kim

Four top 10s already this season and finished runner-up here a year ago.

9. Webb Simpson

Just scored a T-5 Masters finish thanks to third-round 64 and this has usually been a strong course for him.

8. Tommy Fleetwood

Harbour Town first-timer was surprisingly a non-factor at the Masters.

7. Jordan Spieth

Showed a lot of promise at times last week and gets results here. Could be the week he really breaks out of the slump.

6. Francesco Molinari

Shocking back nine collapse shouldn’t carry over for the even-keeled Italian.

5. Bryson DeChambeau

Two top-5 finishes in three starts here and riding high from first career ace Sunday at the Masters.

4. Matt Kuchar

Easy pick this week at a place where he has five top 10s in 15 career starts and hasn’t missed a cut since his debut in 2003.

3. Xander Scahuffele

Young gun came up just short at Augusta, but he’s been nails all season and finished T-32 in his first Heritage go-round last year.

2. Patrick Cantla

Just got his first taste of major success and should see much more in the years to come. He’s also gone T-7 and T-3 in two Heritage starts.

1. Dustin Johnson

Seemingly came out of nowhere Sunday to take a run at the green jacket. Finished T-16 here last year after missing the cut in his first two starts.