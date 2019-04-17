College golf: NCAA women's conference championship dates, results

The road to the NCAA Championships starts here.

Conference championships are underway for women’s college golf. The winners of 27 conference tournaments have been granted automatic qualifications for 2019 regional play. Below you’ll find a complete list of all the tournaments and their champions (* signifies match play).

Golfweek will update this page as tournaments conclude.

American Athletic Conference

April 14-16, Hammock Beach Resort, Palm Coast, Fla.

Central Florida was no match for Houston, who claimed their third conference title in the last four years. Senior Leonie Harm led her Cougars to a 30-shot victory, shooting 8-under en route to the individual title.

Big 12 Conference

April 14-16, Golf Club of Oklahoma, Broken Arrow, Okla.

The Texas Longhorns, the nation’s No. 5 team, claimed the Big 12 title with a decisive 37-shot victory over Baylor. Parisian Longhorn sophomore Agathe Laisne took the individual championship with a score of 2-over.

Big South Conference

April 12-14, The Patriot Golf Club, Ninety Six, S.C.

High Point’s Samantha Vodry claimed the individual title, but Campbell claimed the Big South Conference Championship for the fourth year in a row. It was also the Camels’ eighth conference title.

Colonial Athletic Association

April 12-14, St. James Plantation – Reserve Club, Southport, N.C.

Individual champion Phu Khine led her UNC Wilmington Seahawks to a 17-shot victory at the CAA Women’s Golf Championships, their first team title since 2012.

Missouri Valley Conference

April 14-16, Sand Creek Country Club, Chesterton, Ind.

Southern Illinois won the Missouri Valley Conference title for the first time since 2007 with a wire-to-wire victory seven shots clear of Northern Iowa. It took two playoff holes, but Missouri State’s Abby Cavaiani bested UNI’s Sydney Eaton for the individual title.

Northeast Conference

April 12-14, LPGA International-Jones Course, Daytona Beach, Fla.

The defending champions Fairleigh Dickinson (3-over) did it again, winning their league record eighth Northeast Conference title and fourth in five years, beating runner-up Sacred Heart by 23 strokes. FDU freshman Tomita Arejola became the fifth Knight to win the individual title, also at 3-over.

Pac-12

April 15-17, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes, Calif.

Arizona State’s Olivia Mehaffey defeated Stanford’s Albane Valenzuela in a playoff to win medalist honors at the Pac-12 women’s golf championship. But it was USC who ran away with the team title, winning by 11 shots of Arizona and 16 over Arizona State. USC had four of the top ten finishers, including Gabriela Ruffels, who finished third. It’s the Trojans seventh conference title and fifth win this season.

Southern Conference

April 14-16, Moss Creek Golf Club, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

One for the thumb! Furman won their fifth consecutive SoCon title with a dominant 14-shot victory over Chattanooga and East Tennessee State. Chattanooga’s Monica San Juan won the individual title at 1-under par for the tournament.

—

April 15-17 – Mountain West Conference

April 15-17 – Ohio Valley Conference

April 15-17 – Big West Conference

April 15-17 – Southland Conference

April 15-17 – Sun Belt Conference

April 15-17 – Conference USA

April 17-21 – SEC*

April 18-20 – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

April 18-20 – Atlantic Coast Conference

April 18-20 – Western Athletic Conference

April 19-21 – Big East Conference

April 19-21 – Big Sky Conference

April 19-21 – Big Ten Conference

April 19-21 – The Ivy League

April 19-21 – Mid-American Conference

April 20-21 – Patriot League

April 21-23 – Atlantic Sun Conference

April 21-23 – Horizon League

April 21-23 – The Summit League