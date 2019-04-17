Golf on tour: RBC Heritage, LOTTE Championship, Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Here’s a look at this week’s golf action across the PGA Tour, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions and Web.com Tour. There is no European Tour event this week.
PGA Tour
RBC Heritage
Site: Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Course: Harbour Town GL. Yardage: 7,099. Par: 71.
Purse: $6.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,242,000.
TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Defending champion: Satoshi Kodaira.
FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.
Last tournament: Tiger Woods won the Masters.
Next week: Zurich Classic.
LPGA
LOTTE Championship
Site: Kapolei, Hawaii.
Course: Ko Olina GC. Yardage: 6,397. Par: 72.
Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.
TV: Wednesday-Saturday, 7-11 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Brooke Henderson.
Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.
Last tournament: Jin Young Ko won the ANA Inspiration.
Next week: JTBC Premia LA Open.
PGA Tour Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Site: Duluth, Ga.
Course: TPC Sugarloaf. Yardage: 6,987. Par: 72.
Purse: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.
TV: Friday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Steve Flesch.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Last tournament: Kevin Sutherland won the Rapiscan Systems Classic.
Next week: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.
Web.com Tour
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship
Site: Prattville, Ala.
Course: The Senator Course.
Purse: $550,000. Winner’s share: $99,000.
TV: None.
Defending champion: New tournament.
Points leader: Rafael Campos.
Next week: Dormie Network Classic.
