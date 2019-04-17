Golf on tour: RBC Heritage, LOTTE Championship, Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Here’s a look at this week’s golf action across the PGA Tour, LPGA, PGA Tour Champions and Web.com Tour. There is no European Tour event this week.

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage

Site: Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Course: Harbour Town GL. Yardage: 7,099. Par: 71.

Purse: $6.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,242,000.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Satoshi Kodaira.

FedEx Cup leader: Matt Kuchar.

Last tournament: Tiger Woods won the Masters.

Next week: Zurich Classic.

LPGA

LOTTE Championship

Site: Kapolei, Hawaii.

Course: Ko Olina GC. Yardage: 6,397. Par: 72.

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

TV: Wednesday-Saturday, 7-11 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last tournament: Jin Young Ko won the ANA Inspiration.

Next week: JTBC Premia LA Open.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Site: Duluth, Ga.

Course: TPC Sugarloaf. Yardage: 6,987. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

TV: Friday, noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Steve Flesch.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Last tournament: Kevin Sutherland won the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Next week: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

Web.com Tour

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship

Site: Prattville, Ala.

Course: The Senator Course.

Purse: $550,000. Winner’s share: $99,000.

TV: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Points leader: Rafael Campos.

Next week: Dormie Network Classic.