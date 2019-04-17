Tiger Woods has won majors in his 20s, 30s and now 40s

Tiger Woods is now the ninth player to win a major championship in his 20s, 30s and 40s.

Woods’ latest major, his 15th, came at the Masters, a tournament he’s won five times. The 1997 Masters was his first major.

Woods was born on Dec. 30, 1975. Here are his wins by age decade:

20s

1997 Masters

1999 PGA Championship

2000 U.S. Open

2000 British Open

2000 PGA Championship

2001 Masters

2002 Masters

2002 U.S. Open

2005 Masters

2005 British Open

30s

2006 British Open

2006 PGA Championship

2007 PGA Championship

2008 U.S. Open

40s

2019 Masters

The eight golfers to do it previously:

Ernie Els, Raymond Floyd, Hale Irwin, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, J.H. Taylor, Lee Trevino and Harry Vardon.

Caddie has longer streak than Tiger

Woods went 22 years between his first and most recent major victory.

But that was an even longer drought than his caddie.

Joe LaCava went 27 years between majors.

He was on the bag for Fred Couples in the 1992 Masters and then Woods this year.

Woods and LaCava started working together in 2011 after LaCava separated from Dustin Johnson.

Exemptions continue

Tiger Woods’ victory in the Masters guarantees that he will be fully exempt into every major championship for the first 27 years of his pro career.