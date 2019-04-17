Eamon's Corner: Tiger Woods schools PGA Tour young guns at Masters

The victory of Tiger Woods at the Masters taught an entire generation of golfers what they have been missing for the past decade.

And it also reminds us all of those whose potential greatness was either cut short or lost in Woods’ shadow.

Eamon Lynch breaks down Tiger’s fifth green jacket and 15th major from a generational perspective that several golfers – including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Francesco Molinari – experienced first-hand on Sunday.

“The kids who wished they had faced Tiger at his best had obviously never taken a look on the range at those players he utterly impoverished. Ernie Els. Sergio Garcia. Even Phil Mickelson. Great players all, but so much less than what they might have been without Tiger,” Lynch says.

