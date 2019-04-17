For Web.com Tour’s Bohn, heart attack changed his life and family

A. Stacy Long is a writer for the Montgomery Advertiser.

Jason Bohn stepped before fellow survivors and relived his story.

The former PGA Tour winner, still just 45 years old, recounted the discomfort he felt and the decision to have it checked out, right down to the shock when he realized he was having a heart attack.

“I had no idea until they wheeled me in,” Bohn said Tuesday at an appearance at Baptist Health’s new Cardiac Rehabilitation Center. “They said over the intercom, ‘Cardiac attack in Room 6.’

“I looked up and saw I was in Room 6.”