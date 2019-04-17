PGA Tour Golf Shootout mobile game launches

The only official mobile video game licensed by the PGA Tour launched Wednesday. PGA Tour Golf Shootout is now available for iOS and Android devices.

The game, produced by GameMill Entertainment, is available for a free download from the App Store and Google Play. It features the TPC Sawgrass, Scottsdale, Southwind and Deere Run courses. It offers single-player, multi-player and daily challenges on its 72 holes.

Developed in partnership with Concrete Software, Shootout allows players to climb through the FedExCup ranks and upgrading their professional-level golf clubs.