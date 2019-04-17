RBC Heritage: Top gambling picks and betting odds

Greetings, fellow golf wagering fanatics. Anyone happen to catch the Masters last week?

We didn’t make out quite as well as James Adducci, the Wisconsin man who won $1.19 million thanks to Tiger Woods’ triumph at Augusta National.

We also have to laugh at his initial story relayed to reporters – Never made a sports bet in his life, decided to take out $85,000 cash on a whim and plunk it all down on one golfer to win the Masters.

Sure, that checks out. Nothing suspicious at all. Happens every day.

We didn’t fare quite as well as James from Wisconsin, though it was another profitable week to move up to +638 tokens on the season. Our favorite Masters bet was a hitter with Adam Scott finishing three strokes better than Hideki Matsuyama. We also cashed in on Justin Thomas beating Jordan Spieth in their matchup, though it was a close call down the stretch with Thomas beating Spieth by one stroke.

Lastly, we wrote that Jason Day’s back was a concern and picked Louis Oosthuizen over him as a result. Day’s back indeed flared up, but he toughed it out and played lights out. Oosthuizen shot 76 Sunday to fall out of the race and make it a 2-1 week on the matchups.

We will not speak of our Paul Casey top-10 or Marc Leishman to win long shot bets.

Anyways, we’re back to a quieter but still-solid Tour event this week at trusty Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Here are my top bets for the 2019 Masters. All odds courtesy of OddsShark and Points Bet.

Branden Grace (+120) over Charles Howell III

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 120 on Grace. Hate to bet against Chucky three sticks these days, but this seems like the week to fade. Finished T-32 in his first Masters start since 2012 and enters the week in better form than Grace, who never broke par in four rounds at Augusta. We just don’t like Howell’s chances at this golf course. He hasn’t finished in the top 20 since 2008 and doesn’t have a top 10 in 13 career starts. Grace won here in 2016 and has gone T-11 and T-7 in two additional starts. He’s struggling around the greens at the moment, but we like the long shot odds on a guy who tears it up at Harbour Town.

Si Woo Kim (+100) over Marc Leishman

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 100 on Kim. He’s coming off an all-around solid Masters week and nearly pulled it off at the Valero the week prior to that. We usually don’t like to bet Kim because his results are all over the map – the type of guy who rips off three straight top 5s before missing three consecutive cuts. But he was runner-up at this course last year and we liked what we saw at Augusta. Leishman hasn’t had much Heritage success of note and is coming off a disappointing T-49 Masters showing, including a final-round 75. We’re taking our chances and rolling the dice on Kim.

Justin Harding to finish top-10 (+900)

25 tokens

Risking 25 to win 225 on Harding. That honorable Masters run didn’t just come out of nowhere – Harding won the (slightly less-celebrated) Qatar Masters last month and followed that with a T-2 at the Kenya Open. Might as well see if he can keep this heater going.

Last week: +65

Season total: +638