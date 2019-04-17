Tiger Woods joins TIME 100 list of world's most influential people

Tiger Woods is among those included in the 2019 TIME 100 list of the “most influential people” in the world out Wednesday.

The 100 people featured the magazine’s issue are not numerically ranked. Woods is in a category of “titans” that also includes LeBron James, and soccer stars Alex Morgan and Mohamed Salah.

Woods won his fifth Masters and 15 major tournament Sunday at Augusta National, completing a journey of professional repemption that has entered the national “greatest sports comeback of all-time” debate.”

The TIME 100 issue is published with six different covers. Woods is not featured on any of them.

Justin Timberlake authors the tribute to Woods. A pop icon and 10-time Grammy winner, Timberlake sports a 4 handicap will be playing in the Bass Pro Legends of Golf Tourney at Top of the Rock on the Ozarks later this month.

Timberlake writes the following about Woods:

“Last year, Tiger Woods and I spent time together, just the two of us, talking about being fathers. We discussed how we want our children to see us and how you balance your dedication to them with competitive drive … We bonded over the fact that we wanted our children to watch us at our best.”

After Woods’ victory, which was punctuated by a “circle of life” hug with his son, Charlie, Woods spoke about how much it meant for him to win the Masters in front of his children.

The victory Sunday was Woods’ first at Augusta since 2005 and his first major victory since the 2008 U.S. Open, nearly 11 years ago. Timberlake offers an appreciation of the effort it took for Woods to return to the pinnacle of golf.

“Tiger rehabbed rigorously from all the surgeries, and returned to the top of the game. While pundits doubted he’d ever win again, Tiger’s commitment never wavered. The thing we don’t always appreciate is the patience. Tiger spent countless hours in the gym, and on the golf course, with a singular goal in mind.”

It was a goal Woods realized Sunday and the world enjoyed watching him do it.