College golf: NCAA men's conference championship dates, results

The road to NCAA Championships starts here.
Conference championships are underway for men’s college golf. The winners of 31 conference tournaments have been granted automatic qualifications for 2019 regional play. Below you’ll find a complete list of all the tournaments and their champions (* signifies match play).
Golfweek will update this page as tournaments conclude.
Southwestern Athletic Conference
April 15-17, Oak Wing Golf Club, Alexandria, La.
Prairie View A&M defended their title to win consecutive SWAC titles. Laurence Crea claimed the individual title at 2-over par.
April 17-19 – Big South Conference*
April 18-20 – Atlantic Coast Conference
April 18-20 – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
April 19-21 – The Ivy League
April 19-21 – Colonial Athletic Association
April 21-23 – Southern Conference
April 21-23 – American Athletic Conference
April 21-23 – ASUN Conference
April 21-23 – Horizon League
April 21-23 – Sun Belt Conference*
April 21-23 – Ohio Valley Conference
April 22-24 – Southland Conference
April 22-23 – Missouri Valley Conference
April 22-25 – Conference USA*
April 23-24 – Pac-12 Conference
April 24-28 – SEC*
April 25-27 – West Coast Conference
April 26-28 – Atlantic 10 Conference
April 26-28 – Big East Conference
April 26-28 – Big Sky Conference
April 26-28 – Big Ten Conference
April 26-28 – Mid-American Conference
April 26-28 – Big 12 Conference
April 26-28 – Mountain West Conference
April 26-28 – Northeast Conference
April 27-28 – Patriot League
April 27-29 – Western Athletic Conference
April 28-30 – The Summit League
April 28-30 – Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
April 29-30 – Big West Conference
