New Detroit PGA Tour stop is already landing some big names in the field

One of the biggest unknowns regarding the PGA Tour’s modified 2018-19 schedule revolves around the one-month stretch between the U.S. Open and British Open.

The build-up to the final major of the year included a pair of new tournaments with the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Country Club June 27-30 and the 3M Open in Minnesota July 4-7.

They built it. Would the stars come?

If Thursday’s early look at the Rocket Mortgage Classic field is any indication, we have an answer.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler are among several of the early commitments, providing plenty of momentum for the Tour’s first Michigan event since 2009 and first ever in the city of Detroit.

“I’m definitely excited to be up there in Detroit,” Fowler said. “I know Detroit is obviously a great sporting town. So to see if we can pull some golf fans from not just Detroit, but the areas around, and to see what Dan Gilbert and Quicken Loans, everything they’ve been doing in the Detroit area, trying to build the city back up. Hoping that the Tour being back there – It would be nice to see it hang around and not have a 10-year absence.”

Fowler is coming off a T-9 finish at the Masters and most recently won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.

Johnson finished one shot behind Masters champion Tiger Woods and was T-2 at Augusta National. He’s also in action at the RBC Heritage this week at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is also joining the field at Detroit Country Club and listed as an early commit.

Additional early commitments for the Rocket Mortgage Classic include Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Aaron Wise, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Si Woo Kim and Corey Conners.