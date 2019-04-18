Lauren Sung captures girls title at Golfweek NorCal Junior Open

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lauren Sung is tightening her grip on northern California junior golf. Having claimed victory back in January in the Future Champions Golf Tour NorCal Opener at Stanford, Sung dispatched of another quality field this past weekend at the Golfweek Northern California Junior Open at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.

A high school freshman from Palo Alto, Sung has put together a steady 2019 and it culminated a dominating performance at Haggin Oaks.

After two early bogeys in Saturday’s first round, Sung finished with six birdies en route to a 2-under-par 70 and three-shot lead over the field. She followed that up with a 73 Sunday and was never challenged, finishing six shots clear of runner-up Priya Bakshi.

“I played really well,” said Sung, whose No. 354 national ranking in Golfweek/Sagarin should improve with the victory. “All my putts were going pretty good; my drives were in the fairway and I hit a ton of greens. I got them close, thankfully, and that let me have a couple of birdies.”

Scoreboard: NorCal Open

In Sunday’s final round played on Haggin Oaks’ Mackenzie Course, Sung made bogey on the 381-yard No. 2 for the second straight day. Unfazed, Sung reeled off four straight pars before a birdie at the seventh separated herself from her playing partners Saanvi Kotti and Yewon Jang who fell five and eight shots back, respectively, at the turn.

Bakshi, also a resident of Palo Alto, started the final round five shots behind Sung, but did not make her move until the back nine with birdies at 12 and 14, but by then Sung was cruising and poised to nail down the title without serious threats.

“I have been playing pretty well,” said Sung, who with the victory earned automatic invitations to the upcoming Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational in May and the Golfweek International Junior Invitational in November. “I have only not broken 80 once in 2019 and shot 2-under last week also.

“The course was a perfect distance for me – I think it was long, but not too long for me. It feels like a really great win; I’m really excited.”

Bakshi finished with rounds of 75-74—149 to claim sole possession of second place followed by Ellie Sand (77-73—150) and Katie Murphy (75-75—150), who tied for third place.

Rounding out the top five was Madison Pineda (75-76—151) and Wanjia (Emma) Han (75-76—151).

The Golfweek Northern California Junior Open is the first leg of the 2019 Golfweek Junior Tournament Series Presented by USA Today. The next event will the West Coast Junior Invitational at Mesa (Ariz.) Country Club May 18-19, followed by the Midwest Junior Open June 15-16 at Sultan’s Run Golf Club in Jasper, Ind. The Series then moves to Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk, Mass., for the New England Junior Open June 30-July and culminates with the flagship event, the International Junior Invitational Nov. 2-3 in Florida.