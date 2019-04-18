2019 U.S. Women's Open field includes 47 of top 50 golfers in world

The 2019 U.S. Women’s Open field includes 13 past champions and 47 of the top 50 players in the world, the USGA said Thursday.

The 74th U.S. Women’s Open Championship takes place at the Country Club of Charleston (S.C.) from May 30 to June 2.

“We are excited to see such a strong group of entrants from around the world for the 74th U.S. Women’s Open Championship,” said Shannon Rouillard, senior director, Championships for the USGA in a release. “We can’t wait to see the game’s best take on this fantastic Seth Raynor-designed golf course, which we know will provide the ultimate test of golf and thrill fans from around the world.”

Entrance was closed on Wednesday evening.

The U.S. Women’s Open received 1,552 entries for this year’s championship from 47 states and 62 countries.

Sectional 36-hole qualifying will take place from April 22-May 8 at 21 sites in the United States and on courses in England, Japan, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Korea.

Ariya Jutanugarn will be defending her U.S. Open title as one of 13 fully exempt past champions. The others are: Sung Hyun Park (2017), Brittany Lang (2016), In Gee Chun (2015), Michelle Wie (2014), Inbee Park (2013, 2008), Na Yeon Choi (2012), So Yeon Ryu (2011), Paula Creamer (2010), Eun-Hee Ji (2009), Cristie Kerr (2007), Karrie Webb (2001, 2000) and Laura Davies (1987), who earned an exemption based on her victory in the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open last July.

Webb’s 23 consecutive Women’s Opens entering this year is the longest active streak.

Brittany Lincicome, No. 37 in the world, and Sarah Jane Smith, are eligible but will not be playing. Both are pregnant and have taken advantage of the U.S. Women’s Open’s Maternity Extension Opportunity. They will defer their exemptions until the 2020 championship at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

The championship’s youngest entrant is 11-year-old Seojin Park, of the Republic of Korea. She will attempt to qualify at the sectional qualifying site in Incheon, Korea, in seven days. Avery Zweig, 12, of McKinney, Texas, will try to qualify in Maple Grove, Minn., on May 7. Laura Baugh, 63, is the championship’s oldest entrant. She will attempt to qualify in Bradenton, Fla., on May 6.

In addition to the players who reach via qualifying, there are other slots open. And LPGA co-sponsored event winner prior to the start of the Open, including this weekend’s Lotte Championship in Oahu, Hawaii, will earn an spot into the field. Additionally, any player in the top 50 point leaders and ties from the Rolex Rankings as of May 27 who is not already exempt will be added to the field.

