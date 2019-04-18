Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 U.S. Women's Open field includes 47 of top 50 golfers in world

Jun 3, 2018; Shoal Creek, AL, USA; Ariya Jutanugarn holds the championship trophy after defeating Hyo-Joo Kim in a sudden death playoff in the U.S. Women's Open Championship golf tournament at Shoal Creek. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 U.S. Women’s Open field includes 13 past champions and 47 of the top 50 players in the world, the USGA said Thursday.

The 74th U.S. Women’s Open Championship takes place at the Country Club of Charleston (S.C.) from May 30 to June 2.

“We are excited to see such a strong group of entrants from around the world for the 74th U.S. Women’s Open Championship,” said Shannon Rouillard, senior director, Championships for the USGA in a release. “We can’t wait to see the game’s best take on this fantastic Seth Raynor-designed golf course, which we know will provide the ultimate test of golf and thrill fans from around the world.”

Entrance was closed on Wednesday evening.

The U.S. Women’s Open received 1,552 entries for this year’s championship from 47 states and 62 countries.

Sectional 36-hole qualifying will take place from April 22-May 8 at 21 sites in the United States and on courses in England, Japan, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Korea.

Ariya Jutanugarn will be defending her U.S. Open title as one of 13 fully exempt past champions. The others are: Sung Hyun Park (2017), Brittany Lang (2016), In Gee Chun (2015), Michelle Wie (2014), Inbee Park (2013, 2008), Na Yeon Choi (2012), So Yeon Ryu (2011), Paula Creamer (2010), Eun-Hee Ji (2009), Cristie Kerr (2007), Karrie Webb (2001, 2000) and Laura Davies (1987), who earned an exemption based on her victory in the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open last July.

Webb’s 23 consecutive Women’s Opens entering this year is the longest active streak.

Brittany Lincicome, No. 37 in the world, and Sarah Jane Smith, are eligible but will not be playing. Both are pregnant and have taken advantage of the U.S. Women’s Open’s Maternity Extension Opportunity. They will defer their exemptions until the 2020 championship at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

The championship’s youngest entrant is 11-year-old Seojin Park, of the Republic of Korea. She will attempt to qualify at the sectional qualifying site in Incheon, Korea, in seven days. Avery Zweig, 12, of McKinney, Texas, will try to qualify in Maple Grove, Minn., on May 7. Laura Baugh, 63, is the championship’s oldest entrant. She will attempt to qualify in Bradenton, Fla., on May 6.

In addition to the players who reach via qualifying, there are other slots open. And LPGA co-sponsored event winner prior to the start of the Open, including this weekend’s Lotte Championship in Oahu, Hawaii, will earn an spot into the field. Additionally, any player in the top 50 point leaders and ties from the Rolex Rankings as of May 27 who is not already exempt will be added to the field.

2019 U.S. Women’s Open Field

The following 100 golfers are exempt as of Thursday. Past Champions noted in bold.

Marina Alex Moriya Jutanugarn Anna Nordqvist
Brittany Altomare Danielle Kang Ji Hyun Oh
Aditi Ashok Haeji Kang Su Hyun Oh
Celine Boutier Sarah Kemp Amy Olson
Ashleigh Buhai Cristie Kerr Ryann O’Toole
Pei-Yun Chien Megan Khang Annie Park
Chella Choi Hyojoo Kim Inbee Park
Hyejin Choi In-Kyung Kim Jane Park
Na Yeon Choi Jihyun Kim Sung Hyun Park
In Gee Chun Sei Young Kim Suzann Pettersen
Carlota Ciganda Katherine Kirk Pornanong Phatlum
Jacqui Concolino Jinyoung Ko So Yeon Ryu
Paula Creamer Lydia Ko Lizette Salas
Laura Davies Jessica Korda Supmas Sangchan
Lindy Duncan Nelly Korda Jenny Shin
Austin Ernst Brittany Lang Jiyai Shin
Jodi Ewart Shadoff Saranporn Langkulgasettrin Jennifer Song
Shanshan Feng Bronte Law Mariah Stackhouse
Sandra Gal Jeongeun Lee Angela Stanford
Hannah Green Mi Hyang Lee Jasmine Suwannapura
Jaye Marie Green Minjee Lee Ai Suzuki
Jenny Haglund Mirim Lee Emma Talley
Georgia Hall Soyoung Lee a-Patty Tavatanakit
a-Leonie Harm Jeongeun Lee Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
Nasa Hataoka Pernilla Lindberg Lexi Thompson
Caroline Hedwall Yu Liu Ayako Uehara
Brooke Henderson Yan Liu Anne Van Dam
Mamiko Higa Gaby Lopez Karrie Webb
Wei-Ling Hsu Mo Martin Michelle Wie
Charley Hull Caroline Masson Amy Yang
a-Jiwon Jeon Ally McDonald Angel Yin
Eun Hee Ji Gerina Mendoza Sakura Yokomine
a-Shannon Johnson Azahara Munoz (a) – denotes amateur
Ariya Jutanugarn Misuzu Narita

