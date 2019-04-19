Callaway releases ERC Soft golf balls in yellow

Callaway has announced that it is making a yellow version of its new ERC Soft golf balls available, and from April 19 until May 31, the company will donate $4 to the Children’s Miracle Hospital Network for every dozen-ball pack that is sold.

In a release, Chip Brewer, Callaway’s president and CEO, said, “Callaway Golf is honored to support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, an outstanding organization, through this Play Yellow initiative. We’re inspired by the golf industry’s broad effort to rally around this important cause and campaign.”

Like the original ERC Soft ball that was released in January, the yellow version ($39.99) is a four-piece distance ball made with a dual core that has been infused with Graphene, an extremely strong and flexible nanoparticle. Adding Graphene to the outer core allowed Callaway to make the inner core larger and softer for more speed. The cover is made using a new material that is Surlyn based, but Callaway claims it is faster and more durable.

The Triple Track alignment lines are also present on the yellow version of the ball. Studies showed the company that golfers can more easily align three lines, arranged this way using blue and red, than other methods.