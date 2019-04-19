Oklahoma State No. 1 in Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for 14th consecutive ranking

Oklahoma State received all 18 first-place votes to continue its run as unanimous No. 1 the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for the 14th consecutive ranking.
The top three remained unchanged with Arizona State and Wake Forest holding at Nos. 2 and 3. Vanderbilt and Oklahoma round out the top five, followed by Southern California, Georgia Tech, Texas, Duke, and LSU.
This page also has Top 25 rankings for Div. II, Div. III and NAIA as well as Top 10 rankings for NJCAA Div. I and NJCAA Div. II. The next poll will be released May 3.
Division I
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Prev
|
1
|
Oklahoma State (18)
|
450
|
1
|
2
|
Arizona State
|
430
|
2
|
3
|
Wake Forest
|
411
|
3
|
4
|
Vanderbilt
|
386
|
5
|
5
|
Oklahoma
|
365
|
4
|
6
|
Southern California
|
355
|
6
|
7
|
Georgia Tech
|
352
|
8
|
8
|
Texas
|
335
|
7
|
9
|
Duke
|
314
|
9
|
10
|
LSU
|
260
|
12
|
11
|
Texas Tech
|
259
|
13
|
12
|
California
|
251
|
11
|
13
|
South Carolina
|
222
|
17
|
14
|
Auburn
|
209
|
10
|
15
|
Georgia
|
199
|
14
|
16
|
North Florida
|
195
|
16
|
T-17
|
Pepperdine
|
148
|
15
|
T-17
|
Stanford
|
148
|
NR
|
19
|
Louisville
|
124
|
21
|
20
|
Clemson
|
120
|
19
|
21
|
Liberty
|
85
|
20
|
22
|
Alabama
|
61
|
24
|
23
|
North Carolina
|
43
|
NR
|
24
|
Tennessee
|
42
|
NR
|
25
|
Baylor
|
35
|
22
Dropped From Ranking: Illinois (#23), SMU (#18), Texas A&M (#25)
Others Receiving Votes: NC State, 26; Texas A&M, 9; Arkansas, 4; Arkansas State, 4; Illinois, 4; Florida State, 3; UCLA, 1
Division II
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Prev
|
1
|
Barry (21)
|
525
|
1
|
2
|
Lynn
|
502
|
2
|
3
|
West Florida
|
477
|
3
|
4
|
Western Washington
|
398
|
6
|
5
|
Chico State
|
393
|
10
|
6
|
Nova Southeastern
|
390
|
7
|
7
|
Florida Southern
|
383
|
4
|
8
|
Florida Tech
|
379
|
5
|
9
|
St. Marys (TX)
|
331
|
9
|
10
|
Lincoln Memorial
|
328
|
8
|
11
|
Young Harris
|
278
|
11
|
12
|
Sonoma State
|
247
|
12
|
13
|
Oklahoma Christian
|
234
|
13
|
14
|
Limestone
|
217
|
17
|
15
|
Carson-Newman
|
201
|
15
|
16
|
Missouri – St. Louis
|
200
|
16
|
17
|
Saint Leo
|
172
|
14
|
18
|
Simon Fraser
|
143
|
20
|
19
|
Rollins
|
112
|
19
|
T-20
|
Arkansas Tech
|
109
|
NR
|
T-20
|
CSU-Monterey Bay
|
109
|
18
|
T-20
|
Henderson State
|
109
|
24
|
23
|
South Carolina-Aiken
|
52
|
NR
|
24
|
Grand Valley State
|
47
|
23
|
25
|
Valdosta State
|
45
|
NR
Dropped From Ranking: Columbus State (#22), Lindenwood (#25), Midwestern State (#21)
Others Receiving Votes: Lee, 41; Midwestern State, 40; Indianapolis, 33; Southern Arkansas, 31; Queens University of Charlotte, 30; Central Missouri, 26; Mount Olive, 23; Columbus State, 22; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 19; Newberry, 17; Lander, 15; Barton, 14; Ferris State, 14; Lindenwood, 14; Central Oklahoma, 12; Delta State, 12; CSU East Bay, 11; West Georgia, 11; St. Edwards, 8; Clayton State, 7; Southern Wesleyan, 7; Western New Mexico, 7; Charleston, 6; Georgia Southwestern State, 4; Findlay, 4; Wayne State (MI), 4; Wingate, 4; Flagler, 3; Winona State, 2; Christian Brothers, 1; Colorado School of Mines, 1; Lenoir Rhyne, 1
Division III
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Prev
|
1
|
Emory (18)
|
474
|
1
|
2
|
Huntingdon (1)
|
445
|
2
|
3
|
Illinois Wesleyan
|
437
|
3
|
4
|
Wittenberg
|
415
|
T-4
|
5
|
Methodist
|
407
|
T-4
|
6
|
Guilford
|
375
|
7
|
7
|
Southwestern (TX)
|
355
|
6
|
8
|
Redlands
|
329
|
9
|
9
|
Carnegie Mellon
|
307
|
8
|
10
|
Washington & Lee
|
303
|
10
|
11
|
La Verne
|
268
|
13
|
12
|
Hope
|
267
|
12
|
13
|
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|
260
|
11
|
14
|
Hampden-Sydney
|
230
|
14
|
15
|
North Carolina Wesleyan
|
171
|
T-15
|
16
|
Saint Johns (MN)
|
158
|
17
|
17
|
LaGrange
|
144
|
T-15
|
18
|
Greensboro
|
143
|
19
|
19
|
Rhodes
|
135
|
18
|
20
|
Oglethorpe
|
121
|
20
|
21
|
Berry
|
111
|
NR
|
22
|
Babson
|
46
|
22
|
23
|
St. Thomas (MN)
|
34
|
24
|
24
|
Willamette
|
25
|
NR
|
25
|
Trinity (CT)
|
21
|
NR
Dropped From Ranking: Calvin (#21), Pacific Lutheran (#23), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (#25)
Others Receiving Votes: McMurry, 20; Texas Lutheran, 19; Gustavus Adolphus, 18; Calvin, 17; Pacific Lutheran, 16; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 16; Dallas, 15; Middlebury, 11; Ohio Wesleyan, 11; Sewanee, 11; Piedmont, 7; Transylvania, 7; McDaniel, 6; Denison, 5; Kenyon, 3; New York University, 3; Rensselaer Polytechnic, 2; Whitworth, 2; Williams, 2; California Lutheran, 1; Rochester, 1; Trinity (TX), 1
NAIA
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Prev
|
1
|
Coastal Georgia (8)
|
200
|
1
|
2
|
Oklahoma City
|
192
|
2
|
3
|
Keiser
|
178
|
5
|
4
|
Dalton State
|
171
|
4
|
5
|
Texas Wesleyan
|
169
|
3
|
6
|
Point
|
145
|
7
|
7
|
Johnson & Wales (FL)
|
143
|
8
|
8
|
South Carolina Beaufort
|
141
|
11
|
9
|
Rocky Mountain
|
137
|
6
|
10
|
Oregon Tech
|
122
|
10
|
11
|
British Columbia
|
110
|
9
|
12
|
William Carey
|
105
|
14
|
13
|
Truett-McConnell
|
94
|
12
|
14
|
Victoria
|
92
|
13
|
15
|
Taylor
|
89
|
15
|
16
|
William Woods
|
87
|
18
|
17
|
Ottawa (AZ)
|
72
|
16
|
18
|
Morningside
|
67
|
17
|
19
|
Wayland Baptist
|
64
|
19
|
20
|
Bellevue
|
42
|
20
|
T21
|
Houston-Victoria
|
26
|
NR
|
T21
|
Northwestern (IA)
|
26
|
22
|
23
|
Loyola – New Orleans
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
Kansas Wesleyan
|
16
|
NR
|
25
|
Menlo
|
14
|
21
Dropped From Ranking: Columbia College (#24), Oklahoma Wesleyan (#25)
Others Receiving Votes: Columbia College, 12; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 11; The Master’s University, 9; Corban, 8; Indiana Wesleyan, 8; Mount Mercy, 8; Cardinal Stritch, 7; Sterling, 5; SCAD Savannah, 4; Our Lady of the Lake, 3; Carroll College (MT), 1; University of the Cumberlands, 1
NJCAA Division I
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Prev
|
1
|
Midland (4)
|
58
|
1
|
2
|
Indian Hills (2)
|
56
|
2
|
3
|
Eastern Florida State
|
46
|
3
|
4
|
Ranger
|
34
|
T6
|
5
|
Iowa Western
|
31
|
T8
|
6
|
Central Alabama
|
26
|
T6
|
7
|
New Mexico JC
|
24
|
4
|
8
|
Hutchinson
|
19
|
T8
|
9
|
McLennan
|
15
|
NR
|
10
|
Odessa
|
14
|
5
Dropped From Ranking: Calhoun (#10)
Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Arizona, 3; Calhoun, 2; Dodge City, 2
NJCAA Division II
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Prev
|
1
|
South Mountain (5)
|
77
|
1
|
2
|
Mississippi Gulf Coast (3)
|
75
|
2
|
3
|
Kirkwood CC
|
58
|
3
|
4
|
Meridian
|
52
|
4
|
5
|
Murray State
|
43
|
5
|
6
|
Tyler JC
|
40
|
6
|
7
|
Parkland CC
|
35
|
7
|
8
|
Walters State JC
|
24
|
8
|
9
|
Mesa
|
17
|
9
|
10
|
Black Hawk CC
|
10
|
10
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: Itawamba, 4; Des Moines Area, 3; Southwestern CC (IA), 1; Mott, 1
Comments