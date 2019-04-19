Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Oklahoma State No. 1 in Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for 14th consecutive ranking

Oklahoma State No. 1 in Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for 14th consecutive ranking

Oklahoma State No. 1 in Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for 14th consecutive ranking

April 19, 2019

Oklahoma State received all 18 first-place votes to continue its run as unanimous No. 1 the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for the 14th consecutive ranking.

The top three remained unchanged with Arizona State and Wake Forest holding at Nos. 2 and 3. Vanderbilt and Oklahoma round out the top five, followed by Southern California, Georgia Tech, Texas, Duke, and LSU. 

This page also has Top 25 rankings for Div. II, Div. III and NAIA as well as Top 10 rankings for NJCAA Div. I and NJCAA Div. II. The next poll will be released May 3.

Division I

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Prev

1

Oklahoma State (18)

450

1

2

Arizona State

430

2

3

Wake Forest

411

3

4

Vanderbilt

386

5

5

Oklahoma

365

4

6

Southern California

355

6

7

Georgia Tech

352

8

8

Texas

335

7

9

Duke

314

9

10

LSU

260

12

11

Texas Tech

259

13

12

California

251

11

13

South Carolina

222

17

14

Auburn

209

10

15

Georgia

199

14

16

North Florida

195

16

T-17

Pepperdine

148

15

T-17

Stanford

148

NR

19

Louisville

124

21

20

Clemson

120

19

21

Liberty

85

20

22

Alabama

61

24

23

North Carolina

43

NR

24

Tennessee

42

NR

25

Baylor

35

22

Dropped From Ranking: Illinois (#23), SMU (#18), Texas A&M (#25)

Others Receiving Votes:  NC State, 26; Texas A&M, 9; Arkansas, 4; Arkansas State, 4; Illinois, 4; Florida State, 3; UCLA, 1

Division II

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Prev

1

Barry (21)

525

1

2

Lynn

502

2

3

West Florida

477

3

4

Western Washington

398

6

5

Chico State

393

10

6

Nova Southeastern

390

7

7

Florida Southern

383

4

8

Florida Tech

379

5

9

St. Marys (TX)

331

9

10

Lincoln Memorial

328

8

11

Young Harris

278

11

12

Sonoma State

247

12

13

Oklahoma Christian

234

13

14

Limestone

217

17

15

Carson-Newman

201

15

16

Missouri – St. Louis

200

16

17

Saint Leo

172

14

18

Simon Fraser

143

20

19

Rollins

112

19

T-20

Arkansas Tech

109

NR

T-20

CSU-Monterey Bay

109

18

T-20

Henderson State

109

24

23

South Carolina-Aiken

52

NR

24

Grand Valley State

47

23

25

Valdosta State

45

NR

Dropped From Ranking: Columbus State (#22), Lindenwood (#25), Midwestern State (#21)

Others Receiving Votes: Lee, 41; Midwestern State, 40; Indianapolis, 33; Southern Arkansas, 31; Queens University of Charlotte, 30;  Central Missouri, 26; Mount Olive, 23; Columbus State, 22; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 19; Newberry, 17; Lander, 15; Barton, 14; Ferris State, 14; Lindenwood, 14; Central Oklahoma, 12; Delta State, 12; CSU East Bay, 11; West Georgia, 11; St. Edwards, 8; Clayton State, 7; Southern Wesleyan, 7; Western New Mexico, 7; Charleston, 6; Georgia Southwestern State, 4; Findlay, 4; Wayne State (MI), 4; Wingate, 4; Flagler, 3; Winona State, 2; Christian Brothers, 1; Colorado School of Mines, 1; Lenoir Rhyne, 1

Division III

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Prev

1

Emory (18)

474

1

2

Huntingdon (1)

445

2

3

Illinois Wesleyan

437

3

4

Wittenberg

415

T-4

5

Methodist

407

T-4

6

Guilford

375

7

7

Southwestern (TX)

355

6

8

Redlands

329

9

9

Carnegie Mellon

307

8

10

Washington & Lee

303

10

11

La Verne

268

13

12

Hope

267

12

13

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

260

11

14

Hampden-Sydney

230

14

15

North Carolina Wesleyan

171

T-15

16

Saint Johns (MN)

158

17

17

LaGrange

144

T-15

18

Greensboro

143

19

19

Rhodes

135

18

20

Oglethorpe

121

20

21

Berry

111

NR

22

Babson

46

22

23

St. Thomas (MN)

34

24

24

Willamette

25

NR

25

Trinity (CT)

21

NR

Dropped From Ranking: Calvin (#21), Pacific Lutheran (#23), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (#25)

Others Receiving Votes: McMurry, 20;  Texas Lutheran, 19; Gustavus Adolphus, 18; Calvin, 17; Pacific Lutheran, 16; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 16; Dallas, 15; Middlebury, 11; Ohio Wesleyan, 11; Sewanee, 11; Piedmont, 7; Transylvania, 7; McDaniel, 6; Denison, 5; Kenyon, 3; New York University, 3;  Rensselaer Polytechnic, 2; Whitworth, 2; Williams, 2; California Lutheran, 1; Rochester, 1; Trinity (TX), 1

NAIA

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Prev

1

Coastal Georgia (8)

200

1

2

Oklahoma City

192

2

3

Keiser

178

5

4

Dalton State

171

4

5

Texas Wesleyan

169

3

6

Point

145

7

7

Johnson & Wales (FL)

143

8

8

South Carolina Beaufort

141

11

9

Rocky Mountain

137

6

10

Oregon Tech

122

10

11

British Columbia

110

9

12

William Carey

105

14

13

Truett-McConnell

94

12

14

Victoria

92

13

15

Taylor

89

15

16

William Woods

87

18

17

Ottawa (AZ)

72

16

18

Morningside

67

17

19

Wayland Baptist

64

19

20

Bellevue

42

20

T21

Houston-Victoria

26

NR

T21

Northwestern (IA)

26

22

23

Loyola – New Orleans

22

23

24

Kansas Wesleyan

16

NR

25

Menlo

14

21

Dropped From Ranking: Columbia College (#24), Oklahoma Wesleyan (#25)

Others Receiving Votes: Columbia College, 12; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 11; The Master’s University, 9; Corban, 8; Indiana Wesleyan, 8;  Mount Mercy, 8; Cardinal Stritch, 7; Sterling, 5; SCAD Savannah, 4; Our Lady of the Lake, 3; Carroll College (MT), 1; University of the Cumberlands, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Prev

1

Midland (4)

58

1

2

Indian Hills (2)

56

2

3

Eastern Florida State

46

3

4

Ranger

34

T6

5

Iowa Western

31

T8

6

Central Alabama

26

T6

7

New Mexico JC

24

4

8

Hutchinson

19

T8

9

McLennan

15

NR

10

Odessa

14

5

Dropped From Ranking: Calhoun (#10)

Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Arizona, 3; Calhoun, 2; Dodge City, 2

NJCAA Division II

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Prev

1

South Mountain (5)

77

1

2

Mississippi Gulf Coast (3)

75

2

3

Kirkwood CC

58

3

4

Meridian

52

4

5

Murray State

43

5

6

Tyler JC

40

6

7

Parkland CC

35

7

8

Walters State JC

24

8

9

Mesa

17

9

10

Black Hawk CC

10

10

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: Itawamba, 4; Des Moines Area, 3; Southwestern CC (IA), 1; Mott, 1

