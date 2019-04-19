Oklahoma State No. 1 in Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for 14th consecutive ranking

Oklahoma State received all 18 first-place votes to continue its run as unanimous No. 1 the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for the 14th consecutive ranking.

The top three remained unchanged with Arizona State and Wake Forest holding at Nos. 2 and 3. Vanderbilt and Oklahoma round out the top five, followed by Southern California, Georgia Tech, Texas, Duke, and LSU.

This page also has Top 25 rankings for Div. II, Div. III and NAIA as well as Top 10 rankings for NJCAA Div. I and NJCAA Div. II. The next poll will be released May 3.

Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma State (18) 450 1 2 Arizona State 430 2 3 Wake Forest 411 3 4 Vanderbilt 386 5 5 Oklahoma 365 4 6 Southern California 355 6 7 Georgia Tech 352 8 8 Texas 335 7 9 Duke 314 9 10 LSU 260 12 11 Texas Tech 259 13 12 California 251 11 13 South Carolina 222 17 14 Auburn 209 10 15 Georgia 199 14 16 North Florida 195 16 T-17 Pepperdine 148 15 T-17 Stanford 148 NR 19 Louisville 124 21 20 Clemson 120 19 21 Liberty 85 20 22 Alabama 61 24 23 North Carolina 43 NR 24 Tennessee 42 NR 25 Baylor 35 22

Dropped From Ranking: Illinois (#23), SMU (#18), Texas A&M (#25) Others Receiving Votes: NC State, 26; Texas A&M, 9; Arkansas, 4; Arkansas State, 4; Illinois, 4; Florida State, 3; UCLA, 1

Division II Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev 1 Barry (21) 525 1 2 Lynn 502 2 3 West Florida 477 3 4 Western Washington 398 6 5 Chico State 393 10 6 Nova Southeastern 390 7 7 Florida Southern 383 4 8 Florida Tech 379 5 9 St. Marys (TX) 331 9 10 Lincoln Memorial 328 8 11 Young Harris 278 11 12 Sonoma State 247 12 13 Oklahoma Christian 234 13 14 Limestone 217 17 15 Carson-Newman 201 15 16 Missouri – St. Louis 200 16 17 Saint Leo 172 14 18 Simon Fraser 143 20 19 Rollins 112 19 T-20 Arkansas Tech 109 NR T-20 CSU-Monterey Bay 109 18 T-20 Henderson State 109 24 23 South Carolina-Aiken 52 NR 24 Grand Valley State 47 23 25 Valdosta State 45 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Columbus State (#22), Lindenwood (#25), Midwestern State (#21) Others Receiving Votes: Lee, 41; Midwestern State, 40; Indianapolis, 33; Southern Arkansas, 31; Queens University of Charlotte, 30; Central Missouri, 26; Mount Olive, 23; Columbus State, 22; Southeastern Oklahoma State, 19; Newberry, 17; Lander, 15; Barton, 14; Ferris State, 14; Lindenwood, 14; Central Oklahoma, 12; Delta State, 12; CSU East Bay, 11; West Georgia, 11; St. Edwards, 8; Clayton State, 7; Southern Wesleyan, 7; Western New Mexico, 7; Charleston, 6; Georgia Southwestern State, 4; Findlay, 4; Wayne State (MI), 4; Wingate, 4; Flagler, 3; Winona State, 2; Christian Brothers, 1; Colorado School of Mines, 1; Lenoir Rhyne, 1

Division III

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev 1 Emory (18) 474 1 2 Huntingdon (1) 445 2 3 Illinois Wesleyan 437 3 4 Wittenberg 415 T-4 5 Methodist 407 T-4 6 Guilford 375 7 7 Southwestern (TX) 355 6 8 Redlands 329 9 9 Carnegie Mellon 307 8 10 Washington & Lee 303 10 11 La Verne 268 13 12 Hope 267 12 13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 260 11 14 Hampden-Sydney 230 14 15 North Carolina Wesleyan 171 T-15 16 Saint Johns (MN) 158 17 17 LaGrange 144 T-15 18 Greensboro 143 19 19 Rhodes 135 18 20 Oglethorpe 121 20 21 Berry 111 NR 22 Babson 46 22 23 St. Thomas (MN) 34 24 24 Willamette 25 NR 25 Trinity (CT) 21 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Calvin (#21), Pacific Lutheran (#23), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (#25) Others Receiving Votes: McMurry, 20; Texas Lutheran, 19; Gustavus Adolphus, 18; Calvin, 17; Pacific Lutheran, 16; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 16; Dallas, 15; Middlebury, 11; Ohio Wesleyan, 11; Sewanee, 11; Piedmont, 7; Transylvania, 7; McDaniel, 6; Denison, 5; Kenyon, 3; New York University, 3; Rensselaer Polytechnic, 2; Whitworth, 2; Williams, 2; California Lutheran, 1; Rochester, 1; Trinity (TX), 1

NAIA

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev 1 Coastal Georgia (8) 200 1 2 Oklahoma City 192 2 3 Keiser 178 5 4 Dalton State 171 4 5 Texas Wesleyan 169 3 6 Point 145 7 7 Johnson & Wales (FL) 143 8 8 South Carolina Beaufort 141 11 9 Rocky Mountain 137 6 10 Oregon Tech 122 10 11 British Columbia 110 9 12 William Carey 105 14 13 Truett-McConnell 94 12 14 Victoria 92 13 15 Taylor 89 15 16 William Woods 87 18 17 Ottawa (AZ) 72 16 18 Morningside 67 17 19 Wayland Baptist 64 19 20 Bellevue 42 20 T21 Houston-Victoria 26 NR T21 Northwestern (IA) 26 22 23 Loyola – New Orleans 22 23 24 Kansas Wesleyan 16 NR 25 Menlo 14 21

Dropped From Ranking: Columbia College (#24), Oklahoma Wesleyan (#25) Others Receiving Votes: Columbia College, 12; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 11; The Master’s University, 9; Corban, 8; Indiana Wesleyan, 8; Mount Mercy, 8; Cardinal Stritch, 7; Sterling, 5; SCAD Savannah, 4; Our Lady of the Lake, 3; Carroll College (MT), 1; University of the Cumberlands, 1

NJCAA Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev 1 Midland (4) 58 1 2 Indian Hills (2) 56 2 3 Eastern Florida State 46 3 4 Ranger 34 T6 5 Iowa Western 31 T8 6 Central Alabama 26 T6 7 New Mexico JC 24 4 8 Hutchinson 19 T8 9 McLennan 15 NR 10 Odessa 14 5

Dropped From Ranking: Calhoun (#10) Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Arizona, 3; Calhoun, 2; Dodge City, 2

NJCAA Division II

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev 1 South Mountain (5) 77 1 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (3) 75 2 3 Kirkwood CC 58 3 4 Meridian 52 4 5 Murray State 43 5 6 Tyler JC 40 6 7 Parkland CC 35 7 8 Walters State JC 24 8 9 Mesa 17 9 10 Black Hawk CC 10 10