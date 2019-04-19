USA Toyota Junior World Cup teams announced

The boys and girls United States teams for the 2019 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup teams were announced on Friday for the event to be held at Chukyo Golf Club’s Ishino Course in Toshitomo-cho Fukada, Toyota-shi, Japan June 18-21.

Looking to lead Team USA to its eighth Toyota Cup is Auburn men’s golf coach Nick Clinard, whose team consists of: John Keefer, William Moll, Alex Vogelsong, and Tyler Wilkes.

Keefer, who has signed with Baylor, earned second-team honors as a Rolex Junior All-American in 2018. Moll was a member of the 2018 USA Junior Ryder Cup Team and has signed with Vanderbilt.

Vogelsong, who has signed to play for Clinard at Auburn, was selected as the 2018 Sun Sentinel Golfer of the Year. Wilkes was named the 2018 Florida State Golf Association Junior Player of the Year.

Grand Canyon women’s head coach Lauren Giesecke will lead Team USA on its quest for a third Toyota Cup title with the following team: Sadie Englemann, Michaela Morard, and Rose Zhang.

Englemann was a member of Team USA last year, finishing eighth at the Junior World Cup. Morard is a four-time Rolex Junior All-American and a six-time winner on the AJGA circuit. Zhang has previously represented the United States in the Junior Ryder Cup, PING Junior Solheim Cup and the Evian Junior Cup and finished tied for 17th at the inaugural Augusta Women’s Amateur.