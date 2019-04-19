Honma releases T//World 747 Rose Proto MB irons

Gear: Honma T//World 747 Rose Proto MB irons

Price: $175 per club with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 shafts and Honma TW grips

Specs: Forged S20C mild steel

The Goal

Honma is making the irons Justin Rose plays available for elite players who demand feel and precision.

The Skinny

Justin Rose has been one of the game’s elite iron players for several years, so when he started working with Honma engineers before signing an endorsement contract with the company in January, he had a lot of ideas about how his new irons should look and perform. After several prototypes were created, Rose settled into a set and promptly won the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines using them.

As you would assume, these irons are made for accomplished golfers with repeatable swings. Forged from S20C mild carbon steel at Honma’s headquarters in Sakata, Japan, they feature a thin topline, minimal offset and a narrow sole.

In a release, Rose said, “The idea of having a hand in the collaborative design process for my set of clubs was extremely exciting. Working with the Honma master craftsmen to create an iron that felt and looked great for me was one of the biggest thrills of my career.”