LPGA Tour's Angel Yin gets lucky with ricochet eagle Thursday at Lotte Championship

Chances are you’ll never see another eagle like this.

Angel Yin got a little lucky thanks to playing partner Pernilla Lindberg’s ball during Thursday’s opening round of the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship at Ko Olina Golf Club in Oahu, Hawaii.

On the par 4 15th hole, Yin smoked her drive off the tee, leaving just a wedge to the green. With two balls already on the green, Yin hit her wedge shot, which took a big hop on the dance floor. Her ball then ricocheted off Lindberg’s, bouncing straight back into the hole for eagle.

You really need to see it to believe it.

Yin was up-and-down the entire day, walking off the course with an even-par 72.