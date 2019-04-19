Shane Lowry in front with Round 2 of RBC Heritage suspended due to darkness

Irishman Shane Lowry has a one-stroke lead with two holes remaining in his second round at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.

He was one of several players unable to finish their rounds Friday at Harbour Town Golf Links after severe weather caused an afternoon delay.

Lowry, who shot 6 under 65 in Round 1, is 3 under through 16 holes in Round 2 and holds a one-shot lead over Trey Mullinax at 9 under overall for the week. Lowry had missed three consecutive cuts entering the week and recently ended a four-year winless drought with a victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He has not won on the PGA Tour since the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo are two shots back at 7 under and sit T-3 – both players have already completed their second rounds.

Johnson teed off on No. 10 and started the round with back-to-back birdies. He had five birdies to just one bogey on the day and fired a 4-under 67 to get back into contention for yet another week.

The World No. 1 is coming off a T-2 finish at the Masters and has two wins already this season with victories at the Saudi International and WGC-Mexico Championship.

He also entered the week with five consecutive top-10 finishes in stroke play events on Tour.

Jordan Spieth is 3 under for the week with six holes to play in his second round and in good shape to make the cut.

Round 2 will resume at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning.