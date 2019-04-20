RBC Heritage Final Round tee times, pairings, TV info

RBC Heritage enters its final round Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Dustin Johnson finished Saturday with the lead at 10 under, one-stroke ahead of a three-way tie for second between Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini and Shane Lowry.
Johnson recorded three consecutive birdies Saturday on holes 13-15 to tie for the lead. He slipped slightly after his birdies, notching back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17, but still finished the day with a 68.
Below are the final round tee times, pairings and TV info:
RBC Heritage Final Round Tee Times
1st Tee
|Tee Time
|Players
|8:40 a.m.
|
Satoshi Kodaira, Ted Potter, Jr.
|8:49 a.m.
|Scott Langley, Branden Grace
|8:58 a.m.
|Wyndham Clark, Ben Silverman
|9:07 a.m.
|Marc Leishman, Richy Werenski
|9:16 a.m.
|Cody Gribble, Ryan Armour
|9:25 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Jonathan Byrd
|9:34 a.m.
|
Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin
|9:43 a.m.
|Bud Cauley, Hudson Swafford
|9:52 a.m.
|
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Andrew Landry
|10:01 a.m.
|Brandon Harkins, Patton Kizzire
|10:10 a.m.
|Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Moore
|10:19 a.m.
|Graeme McDowell, Luke List
|10:28 a.m.
|
Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker
|10:37 a.m.
|Danny Lee, Ryan Palmer
|10:46 a.m.
|Nick Taylor, Kevin Kisner
|10:55 a.m.
|
Brian Stuard, Matthew Fitzpatrick
|11:05 a.m.
|
Zach Johnson, Harris English
|11:15 a.m.
|
Scott Stallings, Kevin Na
|11:25 a.m.
|J.T. Poston, Brian Gay
|11:35 a.m.
|
Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel
|11:45 a.m.
|Luke Donald, Joel Dahmen
|11:55 a.m.
|Boo Weekley, Tommy Fleetwood
|12:05 p.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Troy Merritt
|12:15 p.m.
|Peter Malnati, Alex Noren
|12:25 p.m.
|Seamus Power, Eddie Pepperell
|12:35 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson
|12:45 p.m.
|
Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger
|12:55 p.m.
|
Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|1:05 p.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Kevin Streelman
|1:15 p.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Sam Burns
|1:25 p.m.
|Trey Mullinax, Emiliano Grillo
|1:35 p.m.
|C.T. Pan, K.J. Choi
|1:45 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Scott Piercy
|1:55 p.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Shane Lowry
|2:05 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter
Final Round TV Info
Sunday
Golf Channel: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET
CBS: 3 – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET
