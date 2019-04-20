RBC Heritage Final Round tee times, pairings, TV info

RBC Heritage enters its final round Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Dustin Johnson finished Saturday with the lead at 10 under, one-stroke ahead of a three-way tie for second between Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini and Shane Lowry.

Johnson recorded three consecutive birdies Saturday on holes 13-15 to tie for the lead. He slipped slightly after his birdies, notching back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17, but still finished the day with a 68.

Below are the final round tee times, pairings and TV info:

RBC Heritage Final Round Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Players 8:40 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Ted Potter, Jr. 8:49 a.m. Scott Langley, Branden Grace 8:58 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Ben Silverman 9:07 a.m. Marc Leishman, Richy Werenski 9:16 a.m. Cody Gribble, Ryan Armour 9:25 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jonathan Byrd 9:34 a.m. Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin 9:43 a.m. Bud Cauley, Hudson Swafford 9:52 a.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Andrew Landry 10:01 a.m. Brandon Harkins, Patton Kizzire 10:10 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Moore 10:19 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Luke List 10:28 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker 10:37 a.m. Danny Lee, Ryan Palmer 10:46 a.m. Nick Taylor, Kevin Kisner 10:55 a.m. Brian Stuard, Matthew Fitzpatrick 11:05 a.m. Zach Johnson, Harris English 11:15 a.m. Scott Stallings, Kevin Na 11:25 a.m. J.T. Poston, Brian Gay 11:35 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel 11:45 a.m. Luke Donald, Joel Dahmen 11:55 a.m. Boo Weekley, Tommy Fleetwood 12:05 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Troy Merritt 12:15 p.m. Peter Malnati, Alex Noren 12:25 p.m. Seamus Power, Eddie Pepperell 12:35 p.m. Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson 12:45 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger 12:55 p.m. Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrera Bello 1:05 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Kevin Streelman 1:15 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Sam Burns 1:25 p.m. Trey Mullinax, Emiliano Grillo 1:35 p.m. C.T. Pan, K.J. Choi 1:45 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Scott Piercy 1:55 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Shane Lowry 2:05 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter

Final Round TV Info

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET

CBS: 3 – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET