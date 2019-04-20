Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
RBC Heritage Final Round tee times, pairings, TV info

By April 20, 2019 7:01 pm

RBC Heritage enters its final round Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Dustin Johnson finished Saturday with the lead at 10 under, one-stroke ahead of a three-way tie for second between Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini and Shane Lowry.

Johnson recorded three consecutive birdies Saturday on holes 13-15 to tie for the lead. He slipped slightly after his birdies, notching back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17, but still finished the day with a 68.

Below are the final round tee times, pairings and TV info:

RBC Heritage Final Round Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Players
8:40 a.m.
Satoshi Kodaira, Ted Potter, Jr.
8:49 a.m. Scott Langley, Branden Grace
8:58 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Ben Silverman
9:07 a.m. Marc Leishman, Richy Werenski
9:16 a.m. Cody Gribble, Ryan Armour
9:25 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jonathan Byrd
9:34 a.m.
Jason Dufner, Adam Hadwin
9:43 a.m. Bud Cauley, Hudson Swafford
9:52 a.m.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Andrew Landry
10:01 a.m. Brandon Harkins, Patton Kizzire
10:10 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Moore
10:19 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Luke List
10:28 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Brandt Snedeker
10:37 a.m. Danny Lee, Ryan Palmer
10:46 a.m. Nick Taylor, Kevin Kisner
10:55 a.m.
Brian Stuard, Matthew Fitzpatrick
11:05 a.m.
Zach Johnson, Harris English
11:15 a.m.
Scott Stallings, Kevin Na
11:25 a.m. J.T. Poston, Brian Gay
11:35 a.m.
Jason Kokrak, Billy Horschel
11:45 a.m. Luke Donald, Joel Dahmen
11:55 a.m. Boo Weekley, Tommy Fleetwood
12:05 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Troy Merritt
12:15 p.m. Peter Malnati, Alex Noren
12:25 p.m. Seamus Power, Eddie Pepperell
12:35 p.m. Webb Simpson, Michael Thompson
12:45 p.m.
Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger
12:55 p.m.
Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrera Bello
1:05 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Kevin Streelman
1:15 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Sam Burns
1:25 p.m. Trey Mullinax, Emiliano Grillo
1:35 p.m. C.T. Pan, K.J. Choi
1:45 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Scott Piercy
1:55 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Shane Lowry
2:05 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter

Final Round TV Info

Sunday
Golf Channel: 1 – 2:45 p.m. ET
CBS: 3 – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 6 p.m. ET

