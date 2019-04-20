RBC Heritage Live Blog: Shane Lowry leads as Round 2 wraps after inclement weather

It’s Moving Day at Harbour Town Golf Links, but the second round action needed to finish first.

Play was suspended Friday at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, S.C., due to inclement weather and resumed Saturday morning at 7:45 a.m. ET. Shane Lowry holds a one-shot lead at 9-under over Trey Mullinax. Pre-tournament favorite Dustin Johnson sits T-3 with Emiliano Grillo and Daniel Berger after shooting 67 in his second round to climb the leaderboard.

Follow along below for updates as the second round concludes and third round begins:

