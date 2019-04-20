Tiger Woods shows up to his Florida restaurant rocking Masters green jacket

Imagine you’re Tiger Woods. You just won your fifth Masters at Augusta National Golf Club last week for a 15th major championship to complete an epic comeback to the game of golf.

How do you celebrate?

Las Vegas trip with the boys? Nope. Get right back on the course and play the RBC Heritage? Unfortunately not. Rocking the aforementioned green jacket to your own restaurant in Jupiter, Fla.? You bet that’s how.

Woods was spotted at his The Woods Jupiter on Friday night rocking not only his green jacket and shorts, but a black hat with his driver headcover, Frank the Tiger, as the logo.

How about this guy heading to dinner at The Woods Jupiter and running into the other guy wearing shorts, a shirt, a frank logo hat and a green jacket. I can’t think of anything cooler than this. (IG: jguittap) pic.twitter.com/c1ipcOzFzl — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) April 20, 2019

The only thing better than the jacket-shorts-Frank hat trio is the little girl in the photo could not be less impressed with the picture.