RBC Heritage Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

USA Today Sports

Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

By April 20, 2019 11:10 am

Shane Lowry sits atop the leaderboard as third round play begins at the 2019 RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island’s Harbour Town Golf Links.

Play was suspended during Friday’s second round due to inclement weather, setting up a long day Saturday at the course.

Play resumed at 7:45 a.m. ET and concluded at 10:13 a.m. ET. The cut was at even-par, with 70 players advancing to the afternoon.

Check out the tee times and TV info below:

Round 3 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time
Pairing
11:10 a.m. Boo Weekley, Wyndham Clark, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
11:20 a.m.
J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Brian Gay
11:30 a.m. Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay
11:40 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Chez Reavie, Peter Malnati
11:50 a.m. Zach Johnson, Brandon Harkins, Joel Dahmen
12:00 p.m.
Denny McCarthy, Matt Kuchar, Brian Stuard
12:10 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Jordan Spieth
12:20 p.m.
Ian Poulter, Billy Horschel, Rafa Cabrera Bello
12:30 p.m. Sam Burns, Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy
12:40 p.m.
C.T. Pan, K.J. Choi, Troy Merritt
12:50 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini
1:00 p.m. Shane Lowry, Trey Mullinax, Emiliano Grillo

10th Tee

Tee Time
Pairing
11:10 a.m. Marc Leishman, Graeme McDowell, Tommy Fleetwood
11:20 a.m. Luke List, Scott Stallings, Seamus Power
11:30 a.m. Andrew Landry, Eddie Pepperell, Luke Donald
11:40 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore
11:50 a.m. Harris English, Alex Noren, Danny Lee
12:00 p.m.
Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira, Xander Schauffele
12:10 p.m. Jonathan Byrd, Bud Cauley, Cody Gribble
12:20 p.m.
Ryan Armour, Ben Silverman, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:30 p.m. Nick Taylor, Scott Langley, J.T. Poston
12:40 p.m.
Richy Werenski, Brandt Snedeker, Hudson Swafford
12:50 p.m. Webb Simpson, Ted Potter, Jr.
1:00 p.m. Jason Dufner, Branden Grace

TV Info

Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m. ET
CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. ET

