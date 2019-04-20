RBC Heritage Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Shane Lowry sits atop the leaderboard as third round play begins at the 2019 RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island’s Harbour Town Golf Links.

Play was suspended during Friday’s second round due to inclement weather, setting up a long day Saturday at the course.

Play resumed at 7:45 a.m. ET and concluded at 10:13 a.m. ET. The cut was at even-par, with 70 players advancing to the afternoon.

Check out the tee times and TV info below:

Round 3 Tee Times

1st Tee

Tee Time Pairing 11:10 a.m. Boo Weekley, Wyndham Clark, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 11:20 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Brian Gay 11:30 a.m. Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay 11:40 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Chez Reavie, Peter Malnati 11:50 a.m. Zach Johnson, Brandon Harkins, Joel Dahmen 12:00 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Matt Kuchar, Brian Stuard 12:10 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Jordan Spieth 12:20 p.m. Ian Poulter, Billy Horschel, Rafa Cabrera Bello 12:30 p.m. Sam Burns, Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy 12:40 p.m. C.T. Pan, K.J. Choi, Troy Merritt 12:50 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini 1:00 p.m. Shane Lowry, Trey Mullinax, Emiliano Grillo

10th Tee

Tee Time Pairing 11:10 a.m. Marc Leishman, Graeme McDowell, Tommy Fleetwood 11:20 a.m. Luke List, Scott Stallings, Seamus Power 11:30 a.m. Andrew Landry, Eddie Pepperell, Luke Donald 11:40 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore 11:50 a.m. Harris English, Alex Noren, Danny Lee 12:00 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira, Xander Schauffele 12:10 p.m. Jonathan Byrd, Bud Cauley, Cody Gribble 12:20 p.m. Ryan Armour, Ben Silverman, Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:30 p.m. Nick Taylor, Scott Langley, J.T. Poston 12:40 p.m. Richy Werenski, Brandt Snedeker, Hudson Swafford 12:50 p.m. Webb Simpson, Ted Potter, Jr. 1:00 p.m. Jason Dufner, Branden Grace

TV Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m. ET

CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. ET