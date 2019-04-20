RBC Heritage Round 3: Tee times, pairings, TV info

Shane Lowry sits atop the leaderboard as third round play begins at the 2019 RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island’s Harbour Town Golf Links.
Play was suspended during Friday’s second round due to inclement weather, setting up a long day Saturday at the course.
Play resumed at 7:45 a.m. ET and concluded at 10:13 a.m. ET. The cut was at even-par, with 70 players advancing to the afternoon.
Check out the tee times and TV info below:
Round 3 Tee Times
1st Tee
|Tee Time
|
Pairing
|11:10 a.m.
|Boo Weekley, Wyndham Clark, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|11:20 a.m.
|
J.J. Spaun, Michael Thompson, Brian Gay
|11:30 a.m.
|Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Patrick Cantlay
|11:40 a.m.
|
Kevin Streelman, Chez Reavie, Peter Malnati
|11:50 a.m.
|Zach Johnson, Brandon Harkins, Joel Dahmen
|12:00 p.m.
|
Denny McCarthy, Matt Kuchar, Brian Stuard
|12:10 p.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Jordan Spieth
|12:20 p.m.
|
Ian Poulter, Billy Horschel, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|12:30 p.m.
|Sam Burns, Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy
|12:40 p.m.
|
C.T. Pan, K.J. Choi, Troy Merritt
|12:50 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Rory Sabbatini
|1:00 p.m.
|Shane Lowry, Trey Mullinax, Emiliano Grillo
10th Tee
|Tee Time
|
Pairing
|11:10 a.m.
|Marc Leishman, Graeme McDowell, Tommy Fleetwood
|11:20 a.m.
|Luke List, Scott Stallings, Seamus Power
|11:30 a.m.
|Andrew Landry, Eddie Pepperell, Luke Donald
|11:40 a.m.
|
Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore
|11:50 a.m.
|Harris English, Alex Noren, Danny Lee
|12:00 p.m.
|
Patton Kizzire, Satoshi Kodaira, Xander Schauffele
|12:10 p.m.
|Jonathan Byrd, Bud Cauley, Cody Gribble
|12:20 p.m.
|
Ryan Armour, Ben Silverman, Matthew Fitzpatrick
|12:30 p.m.
|Nick Taylor, Scott Langley, J.T. Poston
|12:40 p.m.
|
Richy Werenski, Brandt Snedeker, Hudson Swafford
|12:50 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Ted Potter, Jr.
|1:00 p.m.
|Jason Dufner, Branden Grace
TV Info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m. ET
CBS: 3-6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. ET
