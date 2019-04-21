Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By April 21, 2019 3:00 pm

Here is the 2019 LPGA pro golf schedule, with each of the 33 events listed with its date, name, course, location, purse and, once determined, winner.

Date Tournament Course Location Purse Winner
Jan. 17-20 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions presented by Insurance Office of America Four Seasons G. and Sports Club Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Fla. $1.2M Eun-Hee Li
Feb. 7-10 Vic Open 13th Beach G.L. Barwon Heads, Australia $1.1M Celine Boutier
Feb. 14-17 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open The Grange G.C. Adelaide, Australia $1.3M Nelly Korda
Feb. 21-24 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam C.C. Chonburi, Thailand $1.6M Amy Yang
Feb. 28 –
March 3		 HSBC Women’s World Championship Sentosa G.C. Singapore $1.5M Sung Hyun Park
March 21-24 Bank of Hope Founders Cup Wildfire G.C. at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Phoenix, Ariz. $1.5M

Jin Young Ko
March 28-31 Kia Classic Aviara G.C. Carlsbad, Calif. $1.8M
Nasa Hataoka
April 4-7 ANA Inspiration Mission Hills C.C. Rancho Mirage, Calif. $3M Jin Young Ko
April 17-20 LOTTE Championship Ko Olina G.C. Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii $2M Brooke Henderson
April 25-28 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open Wilshire G.C. Los Angeles, Calif. $1.5M TBD
May 2-5 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship Lake Merced G.C. San Francisco, Calif. $1.8M TBD
May 23-26 Pure Silk Championship Kingsmill Resort Williamsburg, Va. $1.3M TBD
May 30 – June 2 U.S. Women’s Open C.C. of Charleston Charleston, S.C. $5M TBD
June 7-9 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Stockton Seaview Hotel and G.C. Galloway, N.J. $1.75M TBD
June 13-16 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield C.C. Grand Rapids, Mich. $2M TBD
June 20-23 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Hazeltine National G.C. Chaska, Minn. $3.85M TBD
June 28-30 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G Pinnacle C.C. Rogers, Ark. $2M TBD
July 4-7 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic Thornberry Creek at Oneida Oneida, Wis. $2M TBD
July 11-14 Marathon Classic presented by Dana Highland Meadows G.C. Sylvania, Ohio $1.75M TBD
July 17-20 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland C.C. Midland, Mich. $2M TBD
July 25-28 The Evian Championship Evian Resort G.C. Evian-les-Bains, France $4.1M TBD
Aug. 1-4, AIG Women’s British Open Woburn G.C. Milton Keynes, England $3.25M TBD
Aug. 8-11 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open The Renaissance Club North Berwick, Scotland $1.5M TBD
Aug. 22-25 CP Women’s Open Magna G.C. Aurora, Ontario, Canada $2.25M TBD
Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 Cambia Portland Classic Columbia Edgewater C.C. Portland, Ore. $1.3M TBD
Sept. 12-15 Solheim Cup Gleneagles Perthshire, Scotland TBD TBD
Sept. 26-29 Indy Women in Tech Championship driven by Group1001 Brickyard Crossing G.C. Indianapolis, Ind. $2M TBD
Oct. 3-6 Volunteers of America Classic Old American G.C. The Colony, Texas $1.3M TBD
Oct. 17-20 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden G.C. Shanghai, People’s Republic of China $2.1M TBD
Oct. 24-27 BMW Ladies Championship LPGA International Busan Busan, Republic of Korea $2M TBD
Oct. 31 – Nov. 3 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship TBD Chinese Taipei $2.2M TBD
Nov. 8-10 TOTO Japan Classic Seta G.C. Shiga, Japan $1.5M TBD
Nov. 13-16 TBD TBD TBD $2.1M TBD
Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon G.C. Naples. Fla. $5M TBD

