Here is the 2019 LPGA pro golf schedule, with each of the 33 events listed with its date, name, course, location, purse and, once determined, winner.

2019 LPGA schedule and list of winners

Date Tournament Course Location Purse Winner Jan. 17-20 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions presented by Insurance Office of America Four Seasons G. and Sports Club Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Fla. $1.2M Eun-Hee Li Feb. 7-10 Vic Open 13th Beach G.L. Barwon Heads, Australia $1.1M Celine Boutier Feb. 14-17 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open The Grange G.C. Adelaide, Australia $1.3M Nelly Korda Feb. 21-24 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam C.C. Chonburi, Thailand $1.6M Amy Yang Feb. 28 –

March 3 HSBC Women’s World Championship Sentosa G.C. Singapore $1.5M Sung Hyun Park March 21-24 Bank of Hope Founders Cup Wildfire G.C. at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Phoenix, Ariz. $1.5M Jin Young Ko March 28-31 Kia Classic Aviara G.C. Carlsbad, Calif. $1.8M Nasa Hataoka April 4-7 ANA Inspiration Mission Hills C.C. Rancho Mirage, Calif. $3M Jin Young Ko April 17-20 LOTTE Championship Ko Olina G.C. Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii $2M Brooke Henderson April 25-28 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open Wilshire G.C. Los Angeles, Calif. $1.5M TBD May 2-5 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship Lake Merced G.C. San Francisco, Calif. $1.8M TBD May 23-26 Pure Silk Championship Kingsmill Resort Williamsburg, Va. $1.3M TBD May 30 – June 2 U.S. Women’s Open C.C. of Charleston Charleston, S.C. $5M TBD June 7-9 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Stockton Seaview Hotel and G.C. Galloway, N.J. $1.75M TBD June 13-16 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield C.C. Grand Rapids, Mich. $2M TBD June 20-23 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Hazeltine National G.C. Chaska, Minn. $3.85M TBD June 28-30 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G Pinnacle C.C. Rogers, Ark. $2M TBD July 4-7 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic Thornberry Creek at Oneida Oneida, Wis. $2M TBD July 11-14 Marathon Classic presented by Dana Highland Meadows G.C. Sylvania, Ohio $1.75M TBD July 17-20 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland C.C. Midland, Mich. $2M TBD July 25-28 The Evian Championship Evian Resort G.C. Evian-les-Bains, France $4.1M TBD Aug. 1-4, AIG Women’s British Open Woburn G.C. Milton Keynes, England $3.25M TBD Aug. 8-11 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open The Renaissance Club North Berwick, Scotland $1.5M TBD Aug. 22-25 CP Women’s Open Magna G.C. Aurora, Ontario, Canada $2.25M TBD Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 Cambia Portland Classic Columbia Edgewater C.C. Portland, Ore. $1.3M TBD Sept. 12-15 Solheim Cup Gleneagles Perthshire, Scotland TBD TBD Sept. 26-29 Indy Women in Tech Championship driven by Group1001 Brickyard Crossing G.C. Indianapolis, Ind. $2M TBD Oct. 3-6 Volunteers of America Classic Old American G.C. The Colony, Texas $1.3M TBD Oct. 17-20 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden G.C. Shanghai, People’s Republic of China $2.1M TBD Oct. 24-27 BMW Ladies Championship LPGA International Busan Busan, Republic of Korea $2M TBD Oct. 31 – Nov. 3 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship TBD Chinese Taipei $2.2M TBD Nov. 8-10 TOTO Japan Classic Seta G.C. Shiga, Japan $1.5M TBD Nov. 13-16 TBD TBD TBD $2.1M TBD Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon G.C. Naples. Fla. $5M TBD

