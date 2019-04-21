Brooke Henderson owns Oahu for second straight year

Brooke Henderson’s tee shot on the drivable par-4 11th ricocheted off a rake, avoiding a greenside bunker to set up her third birdie of the final round.

Even though plenty of heavy-hitters were poised to give Henderson a run, the Canadian superstar owned Oahu for a second straight year.

Her only weakness in Hawaii – the hula dance.

Henderson’s triumph at the Lotte Championship on Saturday at Ko Olina Golf Club marked her eighth career title, tying the record for most victories on the LPGA or PGA Tour by a Canadian, joining Sandra Post, Mike Weir and George Knudson.

SCORES: Lotte Championship

“It’s just been surreal the last few years,” said Henderson of her fast-track to the record books.

Post phoned in during the Golf Channel telecast to talk about Henderson’s. She noted that when they spoke recently at the ANA Inspiration, Henderson seemed more comfortable with where she is in her career, more talkative and sure of herself.

“(Her career) is going to be much better than mine by the time she gets finished,” Post predicted.

The 21-year-old Henderson began the day tied for the lead with Nelly Korda but pulled away for a four-stroke victory thanks to a closing 2-under 70. Henderson hit driver off the deck on the back nine, even with a comfortable cushion, keeping the gas pedal down in signature fashion.

"It's so windy, I'm just glad I was able to come out on top."@BrookeHenderson spoke with @JerryFoltzGC after her winning putt fell at the @LPGALOTTE. INTERVIEW ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kSVbkkLtP5 — LPGA (@LPGA) April 21, 2019

And when it looked like Henderson might give one away, she consistently wrapped up par, as she did from off the green on the par-3 16th.

Ariya Jutanugarn (73), Minjee Lee (74), Eun-Hee Ji (73) and Korda (77) were among the chasers who failed to make a significant push. Korda hit two in the water on the final hole to post a quadruple-bogey eight and drop to eighth. Jutanguran doubled the 72nd hole as well.

Ji, who managed to par the 18th, finished alone in second.

“Today was kind of a battle out there,” said Henderson. “Minjee and Nelly, they played good golf. It was just so windy.”

Henderson won for the eighth time in 102 starts, claiming multiple titles in each of the past three seasons. This marked her first victory of 2019 and the second time she has successfully defended a title. She also won the 2015 and 2016 Cambia Portland Classic.

Asked by Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz if she had worked on her hula dance in the past year, Henderson smiled.

“I have not,” she said. “It will be just as bad as last year.”

Unfortunately, coverage ended before the viewers at home could see for themselves.