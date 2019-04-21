C.T. Pan earns first PGA Tour victory at RBC Heritage; Dustin Johnson falls apart

C.T. Pan earned his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island’s Harbour Town Golf Links.

The 27-year-old native of Taiwan closed out an impressive weekend with a 4-under 67 to win at 12 under, beating out the likes of former Heritage champion Matt Kuchar, who also shot 67 Sunday, and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who entered Sunday with a one-shot lead before falling apart on the back nine. Johnson made three consecutive bogeys followed by two double bogeys en route to a 77.

LEADERBOARD: RBC Heritage

Pan has struggled through 14 PGA Tour events this season, missing four cuts and finishing in the top 25 just three times. His previous best finish was T-16 in November at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. In the last two months, he has missed three cuts in five events, logging T-72 and T-42 finishes in consecutive tournaments at the Players Championship and Valspar Championship, respectively.

Kuchar finished second at 11 under, followed by Patrick Cantlay, Scott Piercy and Shane Lowry T-3 at 10 under.