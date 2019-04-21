European Tour power rankings: April 22-28

These are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for April 22-28, 2019.
10. Eddie Pepperell
Adds T-16 at RBC Heritage to T-3 at Players to further prove he has the game to play on the PGA Tour as well Europe.
9. Shane Lowry
He’ll rue a double bogey at No. 12 in the final round of the RBC Heritage that cost him a shot at his second win of the season following Abu Dhabi.
8. Paul Casey
In sparkling form this year with a win, two seconds and a third, which makes his 81-73 Masters performance all the more surprising.
7. Sergio Garcia
Has five top-10s in 10 starts this year but MC in the Masters will be the result that haunts him most.
6. Tommy Fleetwood
Decent RBC Heritage performance that might have been better than T-25 if he’d hit more than 60.71 percent of the greens in regulation.
5. Justin Rose
Strange season so far. He’s either in contention, well down the field or misses cut, as at Masters. Needs to find some consistency.
4. Rory McIlroy
Poor Masters performance probably will have been on his mind during his week off. Good thing the remainder of the 2019 season promises much.
3. Ian Poulter
Got in contention after 54 holes in RBC Heritage, but failed to come up with the goods Sunday. Slumped to a 2-over 73 to finish T-10.
2. Jon Rahm
Has six top-10s this season, including T-9 Masters finish. A win has to be just around the corner.
1. Francesco Molinari
Big ask for him to rebound from Masters disappointment to contend in RBC Heritage. He didn’t, hitting just 50 percent of fairways to miss cut. Gwk
