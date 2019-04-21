European Tour power rankings: April 22-28

These are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for April 22-28, 2019.

10. Eddie Pepperell

Adds T-16 at RBC Heritage to T-3 at Players to further prove he has the game to play on the PGA Tour as well Europe.

9. Shane Lowry

He’ll rue a double bogey at No. 12 in the final round of the RBC Heritage that cost him a shot at his second win of the season following Abu Dhabi.

8. Paul Casey

In sparkling form this year with a win, two seconds and a third, which makes his 81-73 Masters performance all the more surprising.

7. Sergio Garcia

Has five top-10s in 10 starts this year but MC in the Masters will be the result that haunts him most.

6. Tommy Fleetwood

Decent RBC Heritage performance that might have been better than T-25 if he’d hit more than 60.71 percent of the greens in regulation.

5. Justin Rose

Strange season so far. He’s either in contention, well down the field or misses cut, as at Masters. Needs to find some consistency.

4. Rory McIlroy

Poor Masters performance probably will have been on his mind during his week off. Good thing the remainder of the 2019 season promises much.

3. Ian Poulter

Got in contention after 54 holes in RBC Heritage, but failed to come up with the goods Sunday. Slumped to a 2-over 73 to finish T-10.

2. Jon Rahm

Has six top-10s this season, including T-9 Masters finish. A win has to be just around the corner.

1. Francesco Molinari

Big ask for him to rebound from Masters disappointment to contend in RBC Heritage. He didn't, hitting just 50 percent of fairways to miss cut.