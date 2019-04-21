RBC Heritage Final Round Live Blog: Dustin Johnson holds 1-stroke lead

After playing the end of the second round and the entire third round on Saturday, RBC Heritage enters its final round Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Dustin Johnson finished with a one-stroke lead at 10 under, ahead of a three-way tie for second between Ian Poulter, Rory Sabbatini and Shane Lowry.

Johnson recorded three consecutive birdies Saturday on holes 13-15 to tie for the lead. He notched back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17, but still finished the day with a 68.

Lowry held the sole lead for most of the third round until he made two-straight bogeys on holes 13 and 14 to lose the lead to Johnson. Lowry finished the third round shooting a 71.

Follow along below for updates as the second round concludes and third round begins:

