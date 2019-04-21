Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Golf Scoreboard: April 15-21

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Golf Scoreboard: April 15-21

Digital Edition

Golf Scoreboard: April 15-21

By April 21, 2019 12:00 pm

By: |

Here is a look at scores, statistics and rankings from the week in golf:

PGA Tour

RBC Heritage 

Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C., April 18-21

Winner: TBA | Full results, earnings

• • •

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga., April 19-21

Winner: TBA | Full results, earnings

• • •

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship

Ko Olina Golf Club, Oahu, Hawaii, April 17-20

Winner: Brooke Henderson  | Full results, earnings

• • •

Web.com Tour

RTJ Golf Trail

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill – Senator Course, Prattville, Ala., April 18-21

Winner: TBD  | Full results, earnings

• • •

Standings

• • •

Money leaders

• • •

Rankings

Gwk

, , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home