Trump plays golf with Lexi Thompson, Rush Limbaugh

President Trump spent the Easter weekend at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in West Palm Beach, Fla., and worked in some golf around his Tweets and trip to church for Easter Sunday services.

Trump played golf on Saturday and Friday. His partners Friday were LPGA standout Lexi Thompson and radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh.

President Trump played golf yesterday with Rush Limbaugh and Lexi Thompson. The White House just released these photos. pic.twitter.com/oUcxt8ZptM — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 20, 2019

Very few official images of Trump’s golf outings have been released by the White House. Limbaugh, a noted conservative, has hosted a nationally syndicated show for more than 30 years. Thompson has golfed with Trump in the past, she first met him in 2009, and has tried to avoid making any political statement or endorsement by doing so.

Limbaugh has been an adamant Trump supporter since Trump won the GOP nomination in 2016.

The golf outing that included Limbaugh and Thompson took place near the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. There was no report on with whom Trump played on Saturday.