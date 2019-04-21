What C.T. Pan said after winning the RBC Heritage Sunday

C.T. Pan earned his first win on the PGA Tour Sunday in the RBC Heritage with a one-shot victory over Matt Kuchar at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Pan, 27, is from Taiwan and held off a mob of golfers with a 4-under 67 to win at 12 under.

He was helped along by a 77 on the card of Dustin Johnson Sunday, which included a 6-over number on the back nine. Johnson entered the final round with a one-shot lead.

Not only did Pan earn $1.242 million of the $6.9 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points, the victory punched his ticket to the PGA Championship in May, the Players next March, and the 2020 Masters.

On what his first PGA Tour win means to him

“It means a lot to me to have a win, have a ‘W’ on the PGA Tour. It means everything. It means the world to me. That’s why I came to the U.S. That’s why I went to college, to go through all those necessary steps to be here. I’m just very, very happy that I just finally did it.”

On how he recovered from a 6 on the par-5, 15th

“I have to say I got lucky there because I hit four bad shots. And I got away with a bogey. It’s a weird hole. So I was kind of happy. I knew I needed to make two more birdies coming in to make sure I have a “W.” I make a perfect . . . three good shots on 16. And 17, 18, I both hit really good shots. And gave myself a chance for birdie.

On where his wife, Michelle, was on Sunday

“I’m having my AJGA event. My first AJGA event in Houston this weekend. I need her to stay there because we are bringing 10 kids from Taiwan . . . I want to say to my wife, Michelle, thank you for everything. A dream come true.” Gwk