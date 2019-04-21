Zurich Classic: Format breakdown, list of teams at TPC Louisiana

Two years into the Zurich Classic experiment, there’s no doubt organizers and fans have been thrilled with the PGA Tour’s resurgent annual stop in New Orleans.

Breaking away from the standard 72-hole stroke-play format in 2017 was certainly a risk, but switching things up with a two-man team event has led to stronger fields and increased interest as one of the few Tour events to stand out in a unique way.

Toss in the incredible on-course food options from oysters to gumbo and everything in between, and the Zurich Classic has become a can’t-miss event each spring.

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are back to defend their 2018 title in the following format:

Thursday: Best-ball

Friday: Alternate-shot

Saturday: Best-ball

Sunday: Alternate-shot

Three-time major champion Brooks Koepka is back in the field playing alongside brother Chase Koepka, joining entertaining pairings such as Jim Furyk and David Duval, Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia, and an Aussie team of Jason Day and Adam Scott.

Here’s a look at the full teams list for this week’s Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana.

2019 Zurich Classic Teams

Jason Day – Adam Scott

Sergio Garcia – Tommy Fleetwood

Billy Horschel – Scott Piercy

Brooks Koepka – Chase Koepka

Bubba Watson – J.B. Holmes

Patrick Reed – Patrick Cantlay

Jon Rahm – Ryan Palmer

Tony Finau – Kyle Stanley

Henrik Stenson – Graeme McDowell

Keegan Bradley – Jon Curran

Jim Furyk – David Duval

Davis Love III – Dru Love

Kevin Kisner – Scott Brown

Charley Hoffman – Nick Watney

Ernie Els – Trevor Immelman

Louis Oosthuizen – Charl Schwartzel

Ian Poulter – Sam Horsfield

Branden Grace – Justin Harding

Steve Stricker – Jerry Kelly

Padraig Harrington – Shane Lowry

Kevin Streelman – Vaughn Taylor

Chesson Hadley – Brice Garnett

Kenny Perry – Josh Teater

Alex Cejka – Alex Prugh

Boo Weekley – Colt Knost

Rod Pampling – John Senden

Chris Stroud – Jason Kokrak

Scott Stallings – Trey Mullinax

Whee Kim – Sungjae Im

Austin Cook – Andrew Landry

Tyler Duncan – Adam Schenk

Ted Potter Jr. – Nate Lashley

Si Woo Kim – Sangmoon Bae

Russell Knox – Brian Stuard

Jason Dufner – Pat Perez

Jonas Blixt – Cameron Smith

Cameron Champ – Sam Burns

Corey Conners – Mackenzie Hughes

Cody Gribble – Joey Garber

Adam Hadwin – Aaron Baddeley

Brian Harman – Patton Kizzire

Russell Henley – Ryan Blaum

Michael Kim – C.T. Pan

Troy Merritt – Robert Streb

Andrew Putnam – Max Homa

Brendan Steele – Luke Donald

Hudson Swafford – Wes Roach

Kevin Tway – Kelly Kraft

Jhonattan Vegas – Abraham Ancer

Shubhankar Sharma – Anirban Lahiri

Chez Reavie – Lucas Glover

Brian Gay – Rory Sabbatini

J.J. Spaun – Matt Jones

Peter Uihlein – Dominic Bozzelli

Chris Kirk – Sepp Straka

Joel Dahmen – Brandon Harkins

Tom Hoge – J.J. Henry

Danny Lee – Sung Kang

Ollie Schniederjans – Sam Ryder

Harold Varner III – Tom Lovelady

Richy Werenski – Nicholas Lindheim

Seamus Power – David Hearn

Martin Laird – Nick Taylor

J.T. Poston – Stephan Jaeger

Harris English – Johnson Wagner

Joaquin Niemann – Dylan Frittelli

Freddie Jacobson – Chad Campbell

K. J. Choi – David Lingmerth

Denny McCarthy – Roberto Díaz

Wyndham Clark – Ben Crane

Kyoung-Hoon Lee – Matt Every

Scott Langley – Jonathan Byrd

Carlos Ortiz – Sebastián Muñoz

Peter Malnati – Billy Hurley III

Julián Etulain – Andres Romero

Chase Wright – Derek Fathauer

Anders Albertson – Seth Reeves

Roberto Castro – Cameron Tringale

Cameron Davis – Kyle Jones

About that belt…

