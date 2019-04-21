Zurich Classic: Format breakdown, list of teams at TPC Louisiana

Two years into the Zurich Classic experiment, there’s no doubt organizers and fans have been thrilled with the PGA Tour’s resurgent annual stop in New Orleans.
Breaking away from the standard 72-hole stroke-play format in 2017 was certainly a risk, but switching things up with a two-man team event has led to stronger fields and increased interest as one of the few Tour events to stand out in a unique way.
Toss in the incredible on-course food options from oysters to gumbo and everything in between, and the Zurich Classic has become a can’t-miss event each spring.
Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are back to defend their 2018 title in the following format:
Thursday: Best-ball
Friday: Alternate-shot
Saturday: Best-ball
Sunday: Alternate-shot
Three-time major champion Brooks Koepka is back in the field playing alongside brother Chase Koepka, joining entertaining pairings such as Jim Furyk and David Duval, Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia, and an Aussie team of Jason Day and Adam Scott.
Here’s a look at the full teams list for this week’s Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana.
2019 Zurich Classic Teams
Jason Day – Adam Scott
Sergio Garcia – Tommy Fleetwood
Billy Horschel – Scott Piercy
Brooks Koepka – Chase Koepka
Bubba Watson – J.B. Holmes
Patrick Reed – Patrick Cantlay
Jon Rahm – Ryan Palmer
Tony Finau – Kyle Stanley
Henrik Stenson – Graeme McDowell
Keegan Bradley – Jon Curran
Jim Furyk – David Duval
Davis Love III – Dru Love
Kevin Kisner – Scott Brown
Charley Hoffman – Nick Watney
Ernie Els – Trevor Immelman
Louis Oosthuizen – Charl Schwartzel
Ian Poulter – Sam Horsfield
Branden Grace – Justin Harding
Steve Stricker – Jerry Kelly
Padraig Harrington – Shane Lowry
Kevin Streelman – Vaughn Taylor
Chesson Hadley – Brice Garnett
Kenny Perry – Josh Teater
Alex Cejka – Alex Prugh
Boo Weekley – Colt Knost
Rod Pampling – John Senden
Chris Stroud – Jason Kokrak
Scott Stallings – Trey Mullinax
Whee Kim – Sungjae Im
Austin Cook – Andrew Landry
Tyler Duncan – Adam Schenk
Ted Potter Jr. – Nate Lashley
Si Woo Kim – Sangmoon Bae
Russell Knox – Brian Stuard
Jason Dufner – Pat Perez
Jonas Blixt – Cameron Smith
Cameron Champ – Sam Burns
Corey Conners – Mackenzie Hughes
Cody Gribble – Joey Garber
Adam Hadwin – Aaron Baddeley
Brian Harman – Patton Kizzire
Russell Henley – Ryan Blaum
Michael Kim – C.T. Pan
Troy Merritt – Robert Streb
Andrew Putnam – Max Homa
Brendan Steele – Luke Donald
Hudson Swafford – Wes Roach
Kevin Tway – Kelly Kraft
Jhonattan Vegas – Abraham Ancer
Shubhankar Sharma – Anirban Lahiri
Chez Reavie – Lucas Glover
Brian Gay – Rory Sabbatini
J.J. Spaun – Matt Jones
Peter Uihlein – Dominic Bozzelli
Chris Kirk – Sepp Straka
Joel Dahmen – Brandon Harkins
Tom Hoge – J.J. Henry
Danny Lee – Sung Kang
Ollie Schniederjans – Sam Ryder
Harold Varner III – Tom Lovelady
Richy Werenski – Nicholas Lindheim
Seamus Power – David Hearn
Martin Laird – Nick Taylor
J.T. Poston – Stephan Jaeger
Harris English – Johnson Wagner
Joaquin Niemann – Dylan Frittelli
Freddie Jacobson – Chad Campbell
K. J. Choi – David Lingmerth
Denny McCarthy – Roberto Díaz
Wyndham Clark – Ben Crane
Kyoung-Hoon Lee – Matt Every
Scott Langley – Jonathan Byrd
Carlos Ortiz – Sebastián Muñoz
Peter Malnati – Billy Hurley III
Julián Etulain – Andres Romero
Chase Wright – Derek Fathauer
Anders Albertson – Seth Reeves
Roberto Castro – Cameron Tringale
Cameron Davis – Kyle Jones
About that belt…
Each member of the winning team gets the full first-place payout and one of the cooler prizes on Tour: a championship belt. Gwk
