April 22, 2019

Every-shot technology comes to the Masters (almost)
> PGA TOUR
C.T. Pan earns first PGA Tour victory at RBC Heritage; Dustin Johnson falls apart (Woodard)
Winner’s Bag: C.T. Pan’s equipment he used to win the RBC Heritage (Dusek)
Player winnings, results: Complete player-by-player earnings and results from the RBC Heritage (Speros)
2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through RBC Heritage (Golfweek Staff)
2018-19 PGA Tour Trophies: Updated through RBC Heritage (Speros)
Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: A list full of surprises (Speros)
> LPGA
Brooke Henderson owns LPGA Oahu event for second straight year (Nichols)
2019 Schedule & Results: Updated through LOTTE Championship (Golfweek Staff)
> Web.com TOUR
Lanto Griffin wins Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship in playoff (Vitale)
> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Scott McCarron wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic for third win at TPC Sugarloaf (Associated Press)
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Zurich Classic: Format breakdown, list of teams at TPC Louisiana (Kilbridge)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
At LA Open, Mo Martin goes home to Wilshire along with band of Bruins (Nichols)
> COLLEGES
After the Masters, Auburn’s Jovan Rebula focused on SEC championship (Vitale)
NCAA men’s conference championship dates, results (Woodard)
NCAA women’s conference championship dates, results (Woodard)
> JUNIORS
Top juniors to compete at Sage Valley led by Akshay Bhatia (Scott)
> GOLF LIFE
Sheep Ranch promises new cliffside thrills just north of Bandon Dunes (Lusk)
> COMING UP
PGA Tour swings into Big Easy with Zurich Classic (Lusk)
> THE 19TH HOLE
When Open returns to Royal Portrush, tales of redemption will sweep aside reality (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
