April 22, 2019

April 22, 2019

April 21, 2019

By: |

> THE FORECADDIE

Every-shot technology comes to the Masters (almost)

> PGA TOUR

C.T. Pan earns first PGA Tour victory at RBC Heritage; Dustin Johnson falls apart (Woodard)

Winner’s Bag: C.T. Pan’s equipment he used to win the RBC Heritage (Dusek)


Player winnings, results: Complete player-by-player earnings and results from the RBC Heritage (Speros)

2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through RBC Heritage (Golfweek Staff)

2018-19 PGA Tour Trophies: Updated through RBC Heritage (Speros)

Top All-Time 18 PGA Tour Money Winners: A list full of surprises (Speros)

> LPGA

Brooke Henderson owns LPGA Oahu event for second straight year (Nichols)

2019 Schedule & Results: Updated through LOTTE Championship (Golfweek Staff)

> Web.com TOUR

Lanto Griffin wins Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship in playoff (Vitale)

> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Scott McCarron wins Mitsubishi Electric Classic for third win at TPC Sugarloaf (Associated Press)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour
20. Gary Woodland
19. Kevin Kisner
18. Tony Finau
17. Webb Simpson
16. Tommy Fleetwood
15-1. Click here


LPGA
10. Nasa Hataoka
9. Inbee Park
8-1. Click here


European Tour
10. Eddie Pepperell
9. Shane Lowry
8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Zurich Classic: Format breakdown, list of teams at TPC Louisiana (Kilbridge)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

At LA Open, Mo Martin goes home to Wilshire along with band of Bruins (Nichols)

> COLLEGES

After the Masters, Auburn’s Jovan Rebula focused on SEC championship (Vitale)

NCAA men’s conference championship dates, results (Woodard)

NCAA women’s conference championship dates, results (Woodard)

> JUNIORS

Top juniors to compete at Sage Valley led by Akshay Bhatia (Scott)

> GOLF LIFE

Sheep Ranch promises new cliffside thrills just north of Bandon Dunes (Lusk)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> COMING UP

PGA Tour swings into Big Easy with Zurich Classic (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

When Open returns to Royal Portrush, tales of redemption will sweep aside reality (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

MAJOR SPLASH

