How much each golfer earned in the RBC Heritage

C.T. Pan shot a 67 on Sunday to get his first win on the PGA Tour Sunday.

He beat Matt Kuchar by one shot to win in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, S.C. The victory was worth $1.242 million of the $6.9 million purse.

Here are the complete scores and money earned by every golfer who made the 36-hole cut.

RBC Heritage Scores, Earnings