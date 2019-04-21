Lanto Griffin wins Web.com Tour's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship in playoff

PRATTVILLE, Ala. – Lanto Griffin made a 7-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff, and he won with a birdie on the fourth extra hole in the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship on the Web.com Tour.

He denied Robby Shelton a victory in his home state. Shelton played three years at Alabama.

Griffin’s birdie on the final hole in regulation gave him a 4-under 68. Shelton closed with a 69 to join him at 15-under 273.

They traded pars twice on the 18th hole and once on the ninth hole during the playoff before Griffin hit his approach on the 18th to 3 feet. Shelton’s 25-foot birdie putt slid by the hole, and Griffin knocked in the short putt for the win.

Griffin, who had not finished in the top 20 in his previous seven starts on the Web.com Tour, moved to No. 9 in the points standings.

Tyler McCumber (67) tied for third and moved to the top of the points standings. The top 25 earn PGA Tour cards at the end of the season.