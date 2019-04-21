LPGA power rankings: April 22-28

These are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for April 21-27, 2019.

10. Nasa Hataoka

Abysmal final-round 79 at Lotte keeps Hataoka on a downward trend since Kia victory.

9. Inbee Park

Closed with four consecutive birdies at Lotte. Strong sign as she heads to Wilshire, where she was runner-up last year.

8. Jessica Korda

Only one Korda made the trip to Hawaii (Nelly). Jessica will make her third start of the year this week at Wilshire.

7. Lexi Thompson

Played golf with President Donald Trump over Easter weekend. Heads next to California for a two-week stretch.

6. Minjee Lee

Just hasn’t figured out how to close. Her four career titles seems far below her potential.

5. Ariya Jutanugarn

Looked like May might give Brooke Henderson a run at Ko Olina before she fizzled. Finished T-3.

4. Brooke Henderson

Rock solid on windy Oahu, claiming her eighth career title.

3. Nelly Korda

Closing quadruple-bogey drops her from solo second to eighth. Stronger week than final result shows.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Skipped Lotte. Returns to the LPGA at this week’s LA Open.

1. Jin Young Ko

No birdies in the closing round results in quiet top-20 finish in Hawaii.