LPGA power rankings: April 22-28

These are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for April 21-27, 2019.
10. Nasa Hataoka
Abysmal final-round 79 at Lotte keeps Hataoka on a downward trend since Kia victory.
9. Inbee Park
Closed with four consecutive birdies at Lotte. Strong sign as she heads to Wilshire, where she was runner-up last year.
8. Jessica Korda
Only one Korda made the trip to Hawaii (Nelly). Jessica will make her third start of the year this week at Wilshire.
7. Lexi Thompson
Played golf with President Donald Trump over Easter weekend. Heads next to California for a two-week stretch.
6. Minjee Lee
Just hasn’t figured out how to close. Her four career titles seems far below her potential.
5. Ariya Jutanugarn
Looked like May might give Brooke Henderson a run at Ko Olina before she fizzled. Finished T-3.
4. Brooke Henderson
Rock solid on windy Oahu, claiming her eighth career title.
3. Nelly Korda
Closing quadruple-bogey drops her from solo second to eighth. Stronger week than final result shows.
2. Sung Hyun Park
Skipped Lotte. Returns to the LPGA at this week’s LA Open.
1. Jin Young Ko
No birdies in the closing round results in quiet top-20 finish in Hawaii. Gwk
