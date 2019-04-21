PGA Tour power rankings: April 22-28

These are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for April 22-28, 2019.

20. Gary Woodland

Sat out the RBC Heritage following a so-so T-32 Masters finish.

19. Kevin Kisner

Teaming up with Scott Brown at this week’s Zurich Classic, where the duo lost out in a playoff in 2017.

18. Tony Finau

Back at it in New Orleans with Kyle Stanley after playing in the final pairing at Augusta.

17. Webb Simpson

Another solid showing this week with a T-16 at the RBC Heritage.

16. Tommy Fleetwood

One of the favorites in New Orleans pairing up with Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia.

15. Marc Leishman

Fell way off pace with a third-round 77 to finish T-58 in Hilton Head.

14. Bryson DeChambeau

Missed the cut by one stroke at Harbour Town and will sit out the team festivities in Louisiana.

13. Jason Day

Ready for another heavy-hitting pairing with fellow Aussie Adam Scott after a T-5 finish at Augusta.

12. Patrick Cantlay

Followed Sunday Masters charge with a T-3 at Harbour Town for his sixth top-10 in 11 starts this season.

11. Rickie Fowler

Sitting out again this week and will return at Quail Hollow for the Wells Fargo Championship.

10. Xander Schauffele

Made the cut but shot 73-75 on the weekend for a disappointing T-63 in Hilton Head.

9. Justin Thomas

He’s a no-go for the Zurich after missing the cut last year with Bud Cauley. Back at it in Charlotte.

8. Jon Rahm

Returns to action with Ryan Palmer in New Orleans after a T-9 showing at Augusta.

7. Francesco Molinari

Couldn’t bounce back from Masters Sunday letdown and missed the RBC Heritage cut.

6. Matt Kuchar

Continues to build his FedEx Cup lead with a solo second at Harbour Town.

5. Justin Rose

Skipping Hilton Head and New Orleans and has not yet committed to the Wells Fargo.

4. Rory McIlroy

Preparing for another go-round at Quail Hollow, one of his favorite courses on Tour.

3. Dustin Johnson

Entered Sunday with a one-shot lead and finished T-28 at Harbour Town after a stunning final-round 77.

2. Brooks Koepka

Teeing it up with brother Chase again this week at TPC Louisiana.

1. Tiger Woods

Masters champ has not provided any hints at future schedule, but a Wells Fargo appearance seems likely. Gwk