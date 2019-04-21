PGA Tour swings into Big Easy with Zurich Classic

Here is a look at the upcoming professional golf schedule for the week of April 22-28:

PGA Tour

What: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

When: April 25-28

Where: TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

European Tour

What: Trophee Hassan II

When: April 25-28

Where: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

LPGA

What: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open

When: April 25-28

Where: Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

PGA Tour Champions

What: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge

When: April 26-28

Where: Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, Mo.

Web.com Tour

What: Dormie Network Classic

When: April 25-28

Where: Briggs Ranch Golf Club, San Antonio, Texas