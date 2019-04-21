PGA Tour swings into Big Easy with Zurich Classic

Here is a look at the upcoming professional golf schedule for the week of April 22-28:
PGA Tour
What: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
When: April 25-28
Where: TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
European Tour
What: Trophee Hassan II
When: April 25-28
Where: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
LPGA
What: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open
When: April 25-28
Where: Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles
PGA Tour Champions
What: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge
When: April 26-28
Where: Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, Mo.
Web.com Tour
What: Dormie Network Classic
When: April 25-28
Where: Briggs Ranch Golf Club, San Antonio, Texas Gwk
