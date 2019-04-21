Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PGA Tour swings into Big Easy with Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, LA - APRIL 29: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy pose with the trophy and commerative belts during the final round of the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana on April 29, 2018 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

PGA Tour swings into Big Easy with Zurich Classic

Digital Edition

PGA Tour swings into Big Easy with Zurich Classic

By April 21, 2019 4:54 pm

By: |

Here is a look at the upcoming professional golf schedule for the week of April 22-28:

PGA Tour

What: Zurich Classic of New Orleans 
When: April 25-28
Where: TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

European Tour

What: Trophee Hassan II
When: April 25-28
Where: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

LPGA

What: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open
When: April 25-28
Where: Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles

PGA Tour Champions 

What: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge 
When: April 26-28
Where: Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, Mo. 

Web.com Tour

What: Dormie Network Classic
When: April 25-28
Where: Briggs Ranch Golf Club, San Antonio, Texas Gwk

, , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home