Winner's bag: C.T. Pan's equipment at the RBC Heritage

The equipment C.T. Pan used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 RBC Heritage:
DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (9.5 degrees), with Fujikura ATMOS Blue 6X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Red 70 TX shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade M3 (2), with Project X HZRDUS Red 85 X shaft, Titleist 718 T-MB (4), 718 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.0 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52, 58, 62 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC
