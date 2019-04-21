Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's bag: C.T. Pan's equipment at the RBC Heritage

C.T. Pan Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Winner's bag: C.T. Pan's equipment at the RBC Heritage

Equipment

Winner's bag: C.T. Pan's equipment at the RBC Heritage

By April 21, 2019 6:59 pm

By: |

The equipment C.T. Pan used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 RBC Heritage:

DRIVER: Titleist TS2 (9.5 degrees), with Fujikura ATMOS Blue 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Red 70 TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade M3 (2), with Project X HZRDUS Red 85 X shaft, Titleist 718 T-MB (4), 718 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.0 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52, 58, 62 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home