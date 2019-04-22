Charles Schwab Challenge to award restored 1973 Dodge Challenger to winner

The winner of the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge will get what can arguably be the fastest trophy in sports.

The PGA Tour event in Fort Worth, Texas marks its 73rd year next month with a new sponsor. And that sponsor is celebrating what is calls the “challenger spirit” by giving its 2019 champion a restored 1973 Dodge Challenger.

That’s along with the first place check and the traditional trophy.

The Charles Schwab Challenge from May 23-26 at Colonial Country Club.

The car — a restored “Schwab Challenger” — mixes a vintage body with modern amenities and is covered in custom Glacier Blue paint, with one-off Schwab badging. It also features touches of Colonial’s trademark Scottish royal tartan on the seats, serving as a tribute to the awarding of a tartan plaid jacket to the event’s champions.

The fully renovated and customized Challenger will be the end result of six months of ground-up restoration by Steve Strope and his team at Pure Vision Design in Simi Valley, Calif.

“We wanted to honor the spirit of the tournament with a one-of-a-kind award that represents the ‘challenger’ spirit of both the champion and our company,” said Andy Gill, executive vice president and Chief Marketing Officer at Charles Schwab, in a release. “With this incredible prize and all of the other fan-friendly events and improvements we have planned, we look forward to bringing this challenger spirit to life.”

Schwab was founded in 1973. Its four-year sponsorship agreement runs through 2022. The car will be on display at the 10th tee during the tournament.

No word if Dominic Toretto is looking for a sponsor’s exemption.